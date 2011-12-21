Dec 21 -
OVERVIEW
-- The rating on Twin Peaks Funding's notes is weak-linked to the rating
on the guarantor--Bank of America--in this transaction.
-- Due to an error, we did not lower the rating on these notes at the
time we previously lowered our rating on Bank of America.
-- We have now corrected this error, and lowered the rating on Twin Peaks
Funding's notes to 'A (sf)', which is the current rating on Bank of America.
-- Twin Peaks Funding is a European synthetic CDO transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' its credit
rating on Twin Peaks Funding Ltd.'s $10 million zero coupon fund-linked capital guaranteed CDO
notes.
The rating on this tranche is weak-linked to the rating on the guarantor, Bank
of America N.A. (A/Negative/A-1). Under our criteria applicable to
transactions such as this, we would generally reflect changes to the rating on
the guarantor in our rating on the tranche (see "Related Criteria And
Research").
Due to an error, we did not lower our 'AA- (sf)' rating on Twin Peaks
Funding's notes to 'A+ (sf)' at the time we previously lowered our rating on
Bank of America. Further, we have recently lowered our rating on Bank of
America to 'A' from 'A+' (see "Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank
Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries," published
on Nov. 29, 2011). With today's rating action, we correct the error and
reflect our most recent rating action on Bank of America by lowering the
rating on Twin Peaks Funding's notes to 'A (sf)'.
