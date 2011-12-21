Dec 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded FRANs 2003 Plc's Class A1 and Class A2 notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The Class B notes have been downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', with a Stable Outlook.

The downgrades follow a revision of Fitch's 'Aircraft Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates' criteria, (dated 15 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). This criteria guided Fitch's analysis of the FRANs 2003 securities, but the application has limitations relating to the criteria's assumed legal framework, which reflects the US bankruptcy code and other frameworks, such as the Cape Town Treaty.

The ratings incorporate features specific to the FRANs 2003 securities including the timing and process for the repossession of aircraft, and therefore conclusions reached in Fitch's analysis of the FRANs 2003 securities may not be applicable to other Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETCs).

The methodology uses a blended ratings approach incorporating elements of structured finance and corporate rating methodologies. There is also a distinction in the rating of senior tranches, which follow a "top-down" approach, and subordinated tranches, which follow a more "bottom-up" approach.

Class A-1 and Class A-2 are senior tranches, ranking pari passu with each other and benefiting from a moderate level of over-collateralisation, due to a relatively liquid collateral pool. As at end-FY11, Fitch forecasts the LTV for both tranches will be around 68%. Sensitivities suggest collateral will remain sufficient to cover outstanding interest and principal payments, even after a 15% fall in aircraft values and remarketing costs (assumed by Fitch to be 5% of asset values). This level of sustainable stress is considered commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating.

Repayments to the noteholders by the airline are a secondary consideration for senior tranches. However, the creditworthiness of the airline indicates the airline's financial ability to repay noteholders in the first instance. Where Air France is not in a position to repay noteholders, the facility is exposed to the unpredictability of the repossession and remarketing process.

Class B is a subordinated tranche, which benefits from the probability that Air France will repay noteholders in an event of default. However, the rating of the Class B notes is constrained by the creditworthiness of the airline.

The ratings for both tranches are supported by the structure's liquidity facilities. These enable interest payments to be made in the event Air France can no longer do so, even if Air France becomes insolvent. Essentially these act to defer an event of default on the notes and provide the issuer, FRANs 2003, with additional time to repossess and liquidate the asset. These liquidity facilities, which are sufficient to cover remaining interest payments on the notes, mitigate to some extent the more onerous French insolvency regime compared with that of the US. Repayment of these facilities occurs prior to repayment on the notes for both Class A and Class B. Consequently, interest remaining on the notes has been added to the loan outstanding for the purpose of calculating LTVs.

LTVs consider currency risk, which arises as the notes are euro-denominated and aircraft values are traditionally quoted in USD. A weakening of the USD could place pressure on LTVs, and consequently the ratings of both tranches. This risk is mitigated by the increasingly international aircraft market. Interest rates are fixed for Class A2, but are floating for Class A1 and Class B. However, as these are both amortising tranches, the risk of an increase in interest rates and consequently a deterioration in LTVs is reduced.

The class A-1 and A-2 notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from MBIA Assurance S.A. (MBIA) in respect of timely payments of interest and timely repayment of principal according to the schedule. However, the ratings reflect the transaction's underlying ratings and not the financial guarantee from MBIA (the ratings on MBIA were withdrawn by Fitch in June 2008).