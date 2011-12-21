(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We recently placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the Iccrea
banking group and on the Republic of Italy.
-- The Iccrea group provides key financial and credit services to the BCC
network of Italian cooperative banks.
-- As Credico Funding 3 securitizes bonds issued by BCC banks, we have
placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in Credico
Funding 3.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its credit ratings
on the class A1, A2, B, C, D, and E notes in Credico Funding 3 S.r.l. (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our rating action on the Iccrea banking group in
October 2011, when we lowered our ratings on the group, and in December 2011,
when we placed their ratings on CreditWatch negative (see "Iccrea Holding,
Iccrea Banca, Iccrea Bancalmpresa Downgraded To 'BBB+' On Weaker Italian
Banking Sector; Outlook Stable," and "Ratings On Italy-Based Iccrea Holding,
Iccrea Banca, And Iccrea BancaImpresa On Watch Neg Following Sovereign
Action," in "Related Criteria and Research" below).
We have also taken into account our rating action on the Republic of Italy,
which we placed on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 5, 2011 (see "Standard &
Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative
Implications").
Credico Funding 3 closed in June 2007 and is collateralized by a portfolio of
bonds issued by banks belonging to the Banche Cooperativo di Credico (BCC)
network. The Iccrea banking group provides key financial and credit services
to the BCC network.
Our media release accompanying our October 2011 rating action on Iccrea noted
that "In our view, the financial profile of the Italian banking network Banche
di Credito Cooperativo (BCC) is negatively affected by the structural
worsening and increased economic risk in the domestic environment." In our
opinion, the economic risks were brought into sharper focus by the sovereign
downgrade in December 2011.
Given what we consider to be the potential risks to the Credico Funding 3
transaction, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes
of notes. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements in Credico Funding 3
once we have resolved our CreditWatch placements on the Iccrea banking group.
