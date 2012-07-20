(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating to BMW Finance Trust 2012-1's asset-backed fixed and floating-rate notes as follows:

AUD600.0m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

AUD133.9m Class B notes: not rated.

The notes are issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of BMW Finance Trust 2012-1.

The current collateral pool consists of 17,624 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD733.9m and an average size of AUD41,645. The pool is comprised of 35.7% chattel mortgages, and 64.3% hire purchase receivables from Australian obligors. All loans have been originated by either BMW Australia Finance Ltd or Alphera Financial Services. The weighted average remaining term is 40months and weighted average balloon payment AUD29,569. The current Class A facility limit is AUD600.0m.