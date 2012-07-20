(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

The euro zone crisis and the break-up of the monetary union were once again the dominant theme in June, with "Ratings under a Eurozone Redenomination Scenario" and "Greek Exit Scenario for Eurozone Banks" being among the most-read.

Within Asia Pacific, China's slowdown was discussed in "Fitch: China Slowdown Not Yet Comparable With 2008"; "Fitch Street View: China Electricity Demand Underlines Economic Slowdown"; and "Fitch: China Credit Slowdown Accelerating, but Still Outpacing GDP". Emerging markets are also starting to see the impact of the euro zone crisis in "Fitch: Emerging Asia Sovereigns Positive Rating Momentum Stalls".

Other non-rating action highlights include "Fitch: Indonesia FX Reserve Fall Not Yet a Cause for Concern"; "Fitch: Indonesia Foreign Bank Ownership Double-Edged Sword"; "Fitch: Australian Banks Go Cold on MMFs"; and "Fitch Street View: Ban on Iranian Oil - Negative for Korean Consumers".

Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

