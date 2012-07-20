(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The euro zone crisis and the break-up of the monetary union were once again the
dominant theme in June, with "Ratings under a Eurozone Redenomination Scenario"
and "Greek Exit Scenario for Eurozone Banks" being among the most-read.
Within Asia Pacific, China's slowdown was discussed in "Fitch: China Slowdown
Not Yet Comparable With 2008"; "Fitch Street View: China Electricity Demand
Underlines Economic Slowdown"; and "Fitch: China Credit Slowdown Accelerating,
but Still Outpacing GDP". Emerging markets are also starting to see the impact
of the euro zone crisis in "Fitch: Emerging Asia Sovereigns Positive Rating
Momentum Stalls".
Other non-rating action highlights include "Fitch: Indonesia FX Reserve Fall Not
Yet a Cause for Concern"; "Fitch: Indonesia Foreign Bank Ownership Double-Edged
Sword"; "Fitch: Australian Banks Go Cold on MMFs"; and "Fitch Street View: Ban
on Iranian Oil - Negative for Korean Consumers".
Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and
national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.
