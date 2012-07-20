July 20 -
Summary analysis -- Greater London Authority
CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/--
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Sep-2002 AA+/-- AA+/--
Rationale
The rating on the Greater London Authority (GLA) reflects Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of the very strong and predictable U.K. local
government institutional framework which encourages budgetary stability,
London's economic and political significance for the U.K. (unsolicited
ratings; AAA/Stable/A-1+), and the entity's excellent liquidity position.
These factors are offset by high levels of debt and a significant decline in
the "balance after capital accounts to revenue" ratio. This is mainly a
consequence of the scheduled increase in debt to 2015 to part-finance
Crossrail and our classification of the transfer of these borrowing proceeds
to Transport for London (TfL; AA+/Stable/A-1+) as capital transfers. Crossrail
is a GBP14.7 billion rail project for London and the southeast of England and is
co-sponsored by the Mayor of London through TfL, and the Secretary of State
for Transport through the Department for Transport.
The Localism Act 2011 bestowed new responsibilities for housing and
regeneration in London on the GLA. The new responsibilities, which came into
effect in April 2012, devolve the activities of the Homes and Community Agency
in London to the GLA, including the management of the affordable housing
program in the capital. Additionally, the GLA absorbs the activities of the
London Development Agency (LDA), which was in charge of attracting investments
and managing development projects in London, and the funding of a Mayoral
Development Corporation, which will manage the long-term development of the
Olympic Park and its surrounding area. To support these new responsibilities,
the central government granted the GLA a new funding package of roughly GBP3
billion for the next three years up to 2015. The settlement includes GBP2.5
billion in grants for capital investment in housing and the development of the
Olympic Park and GBP467 million in general revenue funding.
In our opinion, the GLA's additional responsibilities increase its standing
beyond its original strategic mandate, enhancing its visibility within the
government structure and among London citizens. However, its strategic role
will still be implemented through its functional bodies that currently form
part of GLA Group: TfL, the London Fire and Emergency Planning Authority
(LFEPA), the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPC), formerly the
Metropolitan Police Authority, and the recently created London Legacy
Development Corporation (LLDC). The LDA is no longer a functional body as it
has been fully absorbed by the GLA. The new Mayoral Development Corporation or
London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is expected to start operations
in October this year after the Olympic Games to oversee the development and
regeneration of the Olympic Park and surrounding areas of east London.
Although the GLA has no legal responsibility for the financial obligations of
these functional bodies, its reputation and therefore political status is
largely dependent on their performance. The GLA may also feel a moral
obligation to support a functional body under financial stress, although its
capacity to do so is limited. Although the level of indebtedness at the
functional body level has been increasing and will increase further, the
related risks are somewhat offset by the political and economic importance of
these bodies' services, and their supportive relationships with the relevant
central government departments. For these reasons, we do not consider the debt
raised by GLA's functional bodies as contingent liabilities of GLA in our
analysis.
Following recent elections on May 3, 2012, Boris Johnson (Conservative Party)
was re-elected Mayor of London for another period of four years. In our view,
this will ensure the continuity of GLA's strategy and the close and positive
relationship between the Mayor and the U.K. government, which was demonstrated
by the favorable funding settlement for the GLA. Going forward, we expect this
cooperative relationship to continue supporting the GLA as it implements its
new powers and fulfills its responsibilities.
The GLA has historically had modest operating surpluses, averaging 1.8% of
operating revenues over the period 2009-2012. However, as a result of the
additional grants that it will receive from the central government, we expect
operating surpluses to reach a peak of 32% in 2013--which will be transferred
to reserves to cover future expenditure--and then fall back to a moderate
level of 1% in 2015, which will result in an average ratio of 8% over the
period 2011-2015. On the capital side, we expect deficits after capital
accounts to remain high at about 102% of total revenues on average over the
same period as GLA continues the transfer of borrowing proceeds to TfL to
part-finance Crossrail. However, over the next three years these deficits will
begin to narrow as a result of GLA's increased revenues and the planned end of
the Crossrail borrowing program in 2015.
The GLA has raised a total of GBP1.5 billion in debt in the past two years in
order to fulfill its commitment to part-finance Crossrail. This amount
comprises mainly an GBP800 million loan with the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB)
and a GBP600 million loan from Community Finance Company 1 PLC (CoFCo 1; 'AA+'),
a special-purpose entity established to issue notes and on-lend the proceeds
to the GLA. In this financial year, the GLA is expected to raise an additional
GBP700 million in debt and we understand that it is currently considering
different financing options. Despite the significant increase in debt, we take
comfort from its long maturity and, more importantly, its service being made
from ring-fenced business rates supplement (BRS) collected from the London
boroughs. Although legally liable for this debt, the GLA does not expect to
use its non-BRS revenues to service the debt and, in addition, it cannot
divert the BRS revenues for its operating expenditure. The stability and
adequate size of this ring-fenced revenue source to service debt payments is a
positive factor supporting the rating at the current level, despite the
sizable debt on the GLA's books.
As a result of its new responsibilities, the GLA inherited debt of GBP300
million that the LDA had with the PWLB. The GLA is committed to repaying this
debt from the proceeds of developing and selling the assets in the Olympic
Park over the next 18 years. Although there is some construction risk and a
significant exposure to market conditions related to the Olympic Park
development, we believe that the strong commitment and management capabilities
will support the GLA in servicing this financial obligation in a timely manner.