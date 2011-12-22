Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings says that there will be limited immediate impact on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd ('AA-'/Negative), a core company in Tokio Marine Group, from Tokio Marine Holding, Inc's (TMHD) proposed acquisition of Delphi Financial Group, Inc. (DFG). This is because the cost of the acquisition - expected to be about JPY200bn - is small compared with TMHD's net assets of JPY1,806bn, shareholders' equity of JPY1,238bn and cash and equivalent of JPY711bn at end-September 2011.

Fitch expects the deal to be positive for Tokio Marine Group's credit profile over the medium term, given DFG's extensive franchise in the US life and non-life insurance markets as a niche player with solid underwriting expertise.

DFG, which specialises in areas with limited exposure to natural catastrophes, such as employee benefits, excess workers' compensation and absence management, will enable TMHD to diversify its risk profile and raise overseas earnings as a share of the Japanese group's revenue. DFG's operations will also have little overlap with TMHD's existing US non-life insurance subsidiary, Philadelphia Consolidated Holdings Corp. (Philadelphia), while some synergies can be expected.

The acquisition should enhance Tokio Marine Group's global diversification by increasing overseas adjusted earnings to about 46% of the group's total, compared with the current 37%. Negative impact on TMHD in terms of capital adequacy and leverage is likely to be limited.

The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approval in Japan and the U.S.