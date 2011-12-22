(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- China-based Winsway announced on Oct. 31, 2011, that it will form a joint venture with Marubeni Corp. to acquire the entire issued shares of Grande Cache Coal Corp .

-- The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in February 2012.

-- We are keeping our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Winsway and the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- Our 'cnBB+' Greater China credit scale rating on the company and its notes also remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today kept its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. and its 'BB-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we kept our 'cnBB+' Greater China scale credit rating on the company and its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch status reflects Standard & Poor's view on the potential risks associated with Winsway's indirect acquisition of 60% of the issued shares of Grande Cache Coal Corp. (GCC), a Canada-based coal mining company. The acquisition will expose Winsway to coal price volatility and coal mine operating risks outside of China, where the company has limited track record.

Winsway's likely significant upstream investment in coal mines will increase its exposure to mine-operating and coal-price risks. Such a strategy could dilute the company's business model, which emphasizes asset-light trading operations with limited inventory and manageable exposure to coal price volatility. The coal price risk is likely to heighten in the next 12 months. In our view, coking coal prices in 2012 will be under pressure as domestic steel mills continue to reduce capacity with weakening demand and a slowing economy.

We believe coal mine operating risk became more uncertain after Alberta Securities Commission's (ASC) allegation on Dec. 8, 2011, against three GCC senior executives of insider trading. The joint-venture bidder plans to retain the GCC senior management team to mitigate execution risk. However, the allegation raises the likelihood of significant turnover in GCC's senior management.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next three months. We will analyze information regarding bridge loan financing for the announced acquisition, cost competiveness for Canadian coal sold in China and Asia, and the transportation capacity to support GCC's increased annual production.

We may lower the rating by one notch upon completion of the acquisition if: (1) we believe the company's business risk profile is likely to significantly weaken due to heightened mine operating and coal price risks; or (2) we project that Winsway's adjusted ratio of funds from operations to total debt will stay below 20% or the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be more than 4x.

We may affirm the rating if: (1) we expect that the likely heightened business risk is manageable; and (2) we project that, following the completion of the acquisition, Winsway's adjusted ratio of funds from operations to total debt will stay above 20% and the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA will not be more than 4x.

