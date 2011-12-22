(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - The debt crisis in Portugal and the ensuing downgrades of the Republic of Portugal carry significant rating implications for the country's two large utilities: power utility EDP - Energias de Portugal S.A. (EDP) and power and gas grid operator REN-Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S.A. (REN), said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a credit FAQ published today titled "How The Sovereign Ratings On Portugal And Privatization Could Affect The Ratings On Portuguese Utilities EDP And REN". And the government's move to privatize both utilities, which we currently consider to be government-related entities (GREs) under our criteria, may also have an effect on ratings.

The FAQ aims to answer the questions below from investors and market participants about the possible effects that another downgrade of Portugal (Republic of Portugal, BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) and privatization could have on the ratings on EDP (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) and REN (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3).

-- Does Standard & Poor's cap the ratings on EDP and REN at the level of the sovereign rating on Portugal?

-- Why does Standard & Poor's qualify EDP and REN as GREs when they are in a privatization process?

-- Could privatization potentially support EDP's and REN's credit quality?

-- How does Standard & Poor's view EDP's and REN's exposure to country risk in Portugal?

-- Are EDP's and REN's still-solid financial results consistent with your view of their "high" exposure to Portugal country risk?

-- Do the Portuguese energy regulator ERSE's recent decisions on electricity support your view of rising regulatory risk for Portuguese utilities?

-- What main sovereign-related risk do you see for EDP and REN?

-- Would you automatically downgrade EDP and REN following a downgrade of Portugal, even if they maintain "adequate" liquidity positions and credit ratios in line with their respective rating levels?