Rationale

The ratings are based on Jupiter's status as a wholly owned captive insurer of U.K.-based oil major BP PLC (BP; A/Positive/A-1). The outlook revision and affirmation therefore follow the same rating actions on Jupiter's parent.

Outlook

The positive outlook on Jupiter reflects that on its parent.

The ratings and outlook on Jupiter will be determined by those on BP for as long as Jupiter maintains its status as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Jupiter Insurance Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--