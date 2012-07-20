Rationale
The ratings are based on Jupiter's status as a wholly owned captive insurer of
U.K.-based oil major BP PLC (BP; A/Positive/A-1). The outlook revision and
affirmation therefore follow the same rating actions on Jupiter's parent.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Jupiter reflects that on its parent.
The ratings and outlook on Jupiter will be determined by those on BP for as
long as Jupiter maintains its status as a captive insurer under Standard &
Poor's rating criteria.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Property/Casualty Insurance Criteria: Rating Captive Insurers, April
13, 2004
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Jupiter Insurance Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Positive/-- A/Stable/--