UPDATE 1-U.S. left as "footnote" in G7 climate talks
* Allies say Paris Agreement won't be renegotiated (Recasts lead, adds comments from ministers)
Dec 22 Repsol YPF S.A. (Repsol)
* Moody's changes Repsol's rating outlook to negative from stable
* Allies say Paris Agreement won't be renegotiated (Recasts lead, adds comments from ministers)
OTTAWA, June 12 Canada on Monday denied a report that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested deleting mentions of the Paris climate pact from the final communique of a major summit to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.