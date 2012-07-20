(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 -
Overview
-- In our view, the dynamics of Bahrain's internal political conflict
remain unchanged, while economic growth is primarily driven by a buoyant
hydrocarbon sector and higher government spending.
-- We note, however, that Bahrain's public finances remain vulnerable to
oil prices and external support.
-- We are affirming our long-term foreign and local currency sovereign
credit ratings on Bahrain at 'BBB'.
-- We are raising the short-term foreign and local currency ratings to
'A-2' from 'A-3' following a change in our criteria on the linkages between
short-term and long-term ratings. The upgrade does not, however, reflect a
change in our view of the country's short-term creditworthiness.
-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view that we could lower
the long-term ratings if renewed political tensions, slower growth, lower oil
prices, or increased government expenditures weakened Bahrain's fiscal or
external performances.
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Bahrain
at 'BBB'. We also raised the short-term foreign and local currency sovereign
credit ratings to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The outlook remains negative.
At the same time, we affirmed the long-term ratings on the Central Bank of
Bahrain and raised the short-term ratings to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment on Bahrain is 'BBB'.
Rationale
The ratings on Bahrain are supported by the country's net external and fiscal
asset positions, which are underpinned by the renewed development of
hydrocarbon resources. The ratings are constrained by our view of severe
domestic political tensions, high geopolitical risks, stagnating real GDP per
capita, and the fiscal dependency on sustained high oil prices.
More than a year after major unrest in Bahrain, stability has not returned.
Violent street protests with occasional fatalities occur regularly and there
is entrenched polarization between the two sectarian communities, which both
also appear internally divided. The authorities have made efforts to defuse
tensions, such as the November 2011 report of the Bahrain Independent
Commission of Inquiry (BICI) on the events of March 2011. In our view,
however, these measures have failed to revive a broader political process that
includes opposition representatives. As such, we believe challenges to
government legitimacy will persist and the potential for unrest remains acute.
In our view, this could continue to undermine Bahrain's international image as
a business-friendly location. Finally, geopolitical competition between
Bahrain's large neighbors Iran and Saudi Arabia is a further complicating
factor to restoring a balanced social contract.
Aside from tourism, most sectors are showing moderate rates of growth, albeit
posting lower-than-historical averages. The outflow from Bahrain's
international financial sector also appears to be stabilizing, at least for
banks. Increased hydrocarbon production, as well as public spending, generated
real GDP growth of 2.2% in 2011 and we expect growth to rise to 3.2% in 2012.
Given Bahrain's high population growth, however, we estimate GDP per capita
dropped by 1.7% in 2011 and foresee average income stagnating in the medium
term, exacerbating political tensions.
The unrest has weakened Bahrain's fiscal position, with the budget-balancing
oil price rising to $120/barrel. Given an average oil price of $111/barrel in
2011 and increased oil output, the central government deficit amounted only to
0.4% of GDP in 2011, with a significantly wider deficit of 4.6% of GDP
forecast for 2012. Oil- and gas-related revenues account for 88% of total
revenues, making the budget precariously sensitive to declines in price or
volume. The hydrocarbon-related increase in government revenues masks the full
extent of Bahrain's expansionary fiscal policy, where general government
expenditures have climbed to 37.1% of GDP in 2012 from 34.5% in 2010.
Moreover, spending has mainly been in the form of transfers and subsidies that
have buffeted temporary consumption. As such, we view the structural features
of the budget as having deteriorated. However, this will be offset in part by
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) development funds, which we expect to begin
flowing before the end of the year.
We estimate that general government debt will rise to 42% of GDP in 2012, from
24% in 2009, reducing the government's net asset position to 6.9% of GDP in
2012 from 25% in 2009. Despite a relatively large financial sector, we
consider sovereign contingent liabilities to be limited. The financial system
appears relatively well regulated, with manageable asset quality risks from
the real estate overhang. Dollarization and the currency peg to the U.S. limit
monetary flexibility, but persistent current account surpluses have maintained
a net external asset position. The political unrest has raised cross-border
funding costs for domestic institutions, but there is no sign of any systemic
stress. That said, we believe Bahrain's competitive advantage lies largely in
it being a gateway to Saudi Arabia.
The change in the short-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'A-2' from
'A-3' reflects the revision of our criteria regarding the link between
long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings. According to these
criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign government is derived directly
and solely from the long-term rating (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term
Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May
15, 2012). As a result, the change in the foreign and local currency
short-term ratings does not reflect our view of an improvement in Bahrain's
short-term creditworthiness.