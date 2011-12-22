(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 -

-- The upgrades reflect possible benefits from Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's planned increase of ownership in Promise to 100%. In our view, Promise's financial and business prospects will improve when the group's existing and extraordinary support is incorporated into our assessment of the company.

-- Standard & Poor's raised by two notches the long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise to 'BBB-' from 'BB' and by one notch the short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'B'. At the same time, we removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it with positive implications on Oct. 4, 2011.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Promise will maintain its business and financial profiles amid a difficult consumer finance market thanks to improved funding stability.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised by two notches the long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise Co. Ltd. to 'BBB-' from 'BB' and by one notch the short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'B'. At the same time, we removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on Oct. 4, 2011, following the announcement on Sept. 30 by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1) that it intended to increase its stake in Promise to 100% from 22%. The outlook is stable. In addition, we also raised the long-term debt rating by two notches to 'BBB-' from 'BB'. The upgrades are based on the factor of increased extraordinary support, which we have incorporated into our ratings on Promise. Meanwhile, we also revised upward Promise's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) by one notch to 'bb-' from 'b+' due to existing and expected benefits from SMFG.

SMFG increased its stake in Promise through an open offer bid during the last quarter of 2011. The group plans to undertake a third-party allotment of JPY120 billion of new shares that Promise will issue on Dec. 26, and increase its ownership in Promise to 98% from an original stake of 22%. SMFG is scheduled to further increase its ownership to 100% in April 2012.

The 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise incorporates a three-notch uplift based on possible extraordinary support from SMFG. This is based on our assessment that Promise is a "strategically important" subsidiary to SMFG under our group methodology for banking groups. Promise posted a large net loss of JPY209 billion in the first half of fiscal 2011 (ended Sept. 30, 2011) due to large provisioning for interest refunds. Standard & Poor's views SMFG's increased ownership and capital injection as the group's demonstration of its commitment toward Promise. We also believe that Promise's operational and financial integration within the group is likely to grow stronger. On the other hand, we currently see the relatively high-risk nature of Promise's unsecured consumer loan business and its expected limited profit contribution to the group as constraining factors for the company to be regarded as a "core" or "highly strategic" subsidiary.

We expect Promise's SACP to benefit from existing support from the group. In particular, Standard & Poor's views SMFG's planned 100% ownership as providing certainty for Promise's funding prospects and its financial flexibility. Meanwhile, we have started to see some stabilizing signs in the consumer finance market, such as an ongoing year-on-year decline of 20%-30% in interest refund claims, as well as an increased number of new loan applicants that has slowed market contraction. Nevertheless, we expect Promise's cash flow to remain weak in the next few years because the number of interest refunds remains high as revenue declines. On the other hand, we believe Promise will likely be able to keep additional provisioning at a manageable level if we take into account increased level of reserves for interest refunds and lower operational costs.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Promise would maintain its business and financial profiles amid a difficult operating environment when existing and extraordinary group support is incorporated into our assessment of the company. We may lower our long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise if we see signs that support from the parent group has weakened, or if we have reason to believe that Promise is unlikely to achieve profit targets set by SMFG for an extended period. Conversely, we may consider revising upward the SACP and raising the long-term counterparty credit rating, or consider revising upward the outlook on Promise, if the balance between its revenue and the costs of defaults and refunds of overcharged interest is highly likely to improve. We may also consider upward revisions if Promise's status within the group grows stronger, and its financial contribution to the group increases as conditions within the consumer finance industry stabilize further.

