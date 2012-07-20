(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 -
Overview
-- Under our criteria for government-related entities, we consider that
Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. (Mumtalakat) will continue to play a "critical"
role for its owner, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and have an "integral" link with
the government.
-- We believe that extraordinary support from the Bahraini government
would be "almost certain" in the event of financial distress.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'BBB' long-term ratings on Mumtalakat.
We are also raising the short-term ratings to 'A-2' from 'A-3' following a
change in our criteria. The upgrade does not reflect a change in our view of
Mumtalakat's short-term creditworthiness.
-- The outlook remains negative, in line with our outlook on the
long-term ratings on the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Rating Action
On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term local and foreign currency issuer credit ratings on Bahrain
Mumtalakat Holding Co. (Mumtalakat). At the same time, we raised the
short-term issuer credit ratings on the company to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The
outlook on the long-term ratings remains negative.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our assessment of Mumtalakat under our criteria for rating
government-related entities (GREs). Although the Bahraini government does not
formally guarantee Mumtalakat's financial liabilities, the ratings on
Mumtalakat are equalized with those on the Kingdom of Bahrain
(BBB/Negative/A-2) because we believe that there is an "almost certain"
likelihood that the Bahraini government would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to Mumtalakat in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our rating approach is based on our
view of Mumtalakat's:
-- "Critical" role for Bahrain's official long-term development and
economic diversification strategies; and
-- "Integral" link with the government, Mumtalakat's sole owner.
We expect Mumtalakat's ownership structure to remain unchanged over the long
term. The government directly controls all of Mumtalakat's important
operational and financial transactions through its dominant representation on
Mumtalakat's board of directors. Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister is the
chairman of Mumtalakat's board of directors. The Ministers of Finance and
Transport are also members of Mumtalakat's board, which underlines our view of
the company's integral link with the government. We understand that major
investments or divestments require the assent of the country's most senior
leadership.
Mumtalakat's public policy role consists of managing the Kingdom's wealth
while contributing to Bahrain's longer-term strategy to diversify away from
the hydrocarbons sector. The company manages a corporate portfolio in the
non-oil and gas sectors, both in Bahrain and abroad, although currently most
of the assets are domestic state-owned enterprises in banking, manufacturing,
real estate, telecommunications, and aviation. Mumtalakat operates on behalf
of the government and does not take material investment decisions without the
government's knowledge. This, coupled with Mumtalakat's operational proximity
to the Bahraini government and repeated governmental capital increases, leads
us to conclude that the government would be willing to provide substantial
ongoing support to Mumtalakat's operations and to intervene in a timely manner
if the company were to require extraordinary financial support.
In this context, we consider that the ongoing financial difficulties
experienced by Gulf Air, which is fully owned by the Kingdom of Bahrain
through Mumtalakat, and the continued discussion about its restructuring, have
raised questions about the sovereign's willingness and ability to provide
extraordinary support to a major national enterprise. However, we believe that
the government will provide, in the near future, direct coverage of losses at
Gulf Air, thus limiting potential liabilities for Mumtalakat. We therefore
consider that the government would respond more quickly if Mumtalakat
experienced financial stress.
We assess Mumtalakat's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb'. The SACP is
constrained by Mumtalakat's current geographic concentration in Bahrain and
its relatively weak operating performance, which is largely attributable to
state-owned airline Gulf Air and the start-up nature of some of its
investments. However, we view positively Mumtalakat's reported adjusted
loan-to-value ratio of around 30% and its interest and operating expense
coverage ratio of 3.9x for the year to Dec. 31, 2011.
The upgrade of the short-term ratings to 'A-2' reflects the revision of our
criteria regarding the link between long-term and short-term sovereign credit
ratings. According to our criteria, the short-term rating is derived directly
and solely from the long-term rating (for more details see "Methodology:
Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign
Issuers," published May 15, 2012). The upgrade does not reflect a change in
our view of Mumtalakat's short-term creditworthiness.
Outlook
The negative outlook mirrors that on the sovereign and reflects our view that
Mumtalakat's integral link and critical role for the Bahraini government will
remain unchanged.
In this regard, we also assume that the government will provide, in the near
future, direct coverage of losses at Mumtalakat's fully owned subsidiary, Gulf
Air. We could revise our view on Mumtalakat's role for and link with the
government if the sovereign does not cover losses at Gulf Air as expected, or
act in a timely manner to protect Mumtalakat, as these factors could affect
our assessment of the likelihood of the government providing extraordinary
support.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co.
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-3
Senior Unsecured BBB