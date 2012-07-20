(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 -

Summary analysis -- Muganbank OJSC -------------------------------- 20-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Azerbaijan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-May-2012 B-/C B-/C

06-Apr-2010 CCC+/C CCC+/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP b-

Anchor bb-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Low industry concentration.

-- Wholesale funding is almost fully covered by liquid assets.

Weaknesses:

-- High economic and industry risks.

-- Small market share and focus on high-risk lending to small and midsize enterprises.

-- Concentrated loan portfolio.

-- Provisioning levels that are below system average.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Azerbaijan-based Muganbank OJSC is stable. This reflects our expectation that the bank's business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.

The possibility of a positive rating action is currently remote; however, it could happen if Muganbank significantly improves its business position, for example through a larger franchise and decreased loan concentration.

We could take a negative rating action if asset quality deteriorates sharply and drives capitalization downward to the point where our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments would be lower than 5%. We could also consider a negative rating action if the funding profile deteriorates significantly, leading to depressed liquidity and loss of confidence among depositors.