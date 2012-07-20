(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 -
Summary analysis -- Muganbank OJSC -------------------------------- 20-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Azerbaijan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-May-2012 B-/C B-/C
06-Apr-2010 CCC+/C CCC+/C
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C
SACP b-
Anchor bb-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Low industry concentration.
-- Wholesale funding is almost fully covered by liquid assets.
Weaknesses:
-- High economic and industry risks.
-- Small market share and focus on high-risk lending to small and midsize
enterprises.
-- Concentrated loan portfolio.
-- Provisioning levels that are below system average.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Azerbaijan-based Muganbank OJSC
is stable. This reflects our expectation that the bank's business and
financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months.
The possibility of a positive rating action is currently remote; however, it
could happen if Muganbank significantly improves its business position, for
example through a larger franchise and decreased loan concentration.
We could take a negative rating action if asset quality deteriorates sharply
and drives capitalization downward to the point where our risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments would be lower than 5%. We could also
consider a negative rating action if the funding profile deteriorates
significantly, leading to depressed liquidity and loss of confidence among
depositors.