Buyout groups lower acceptance threshold for Stada takeover
BERLIN, June 7 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have lowered the minimum acceptance threshold for their takeover offer for German drugmaker Stada's shares, they said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Eurocredit CDO III based on the trustee report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.
-- Based on our review, we have raised our ratings on the class B notes and class R combination notes, and lowered our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes.
-- At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A1, A2, C-1, C-2, D1, and D2 notes.
-- Eurocredit CDO III is a cash flow CDO that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all classes of notes in Eurocredit CDO III B.V.
Specifically, we:
-- Raised our ratings on the class B notes and class R combination notes;
-- Lowered our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes; and
-- Affirmed our ratings on the class A1, A2, C-1, C-2, D1, and D2 notes (see list below).
Eurocredit CDO III is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in September 2003 and is managed by Intermediate Capital Managers Ltd.
BERLIN, June 7 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven have lowered the minimum acceptance threshold for their takeover offer for German drugmaker Stada's shares, they said on Wednesday.
* CONFIRMS IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAIXA SEGURIDADE ABOUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF POSSIBLE RENEWAL, AFTER ITS EXPIRY IN 2021, OF THEIR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2sThPDC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)