(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Blue Star Guaranteed Home Loans' Notes (Blue Star) totalling EUR3bn, a 'AAA' rating. The notes have maturities of between two and five years and benefit from an extended maturity date of one year after the expected due date.

Fitch used its covered bonds methodology to rate the notes and has assigned a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.3% to the programme. Combined with Credit du Nord's (CN, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the D-Factor enables a maximum 'AA+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis for the notes and allows for a maximum 'AAA' rating after giving a one-notch credit for recoveries given default. The contractual asset percentage (AP) of 88.0% is equal to the AP supporting these rating levels.

The D-Factor assigned to Blue Star reflects the satisfactory segregation of the cover pool from the bankruptcy estate of CN, despite a residual risk that borrowers might set-off their deposits at CN with the repayments from their loans if CN becomes insolvent. The D-Factor also reflects the notes' 12-month extendable maturity to overcome liquidity gaps in combination with a one quarter prefunding of payments due on the notes. It further takes into account the feasibility of the programme's transition to an alternative manager in case of a bank insolvency, and the lack of special supervision from the French banking authorities, as this type of funding is not regulated under the obligations foncieres nor obligations de financement a l'habitat framework. Finally, the D-Factor also incorporates a flat adjustment to reflect the intra-group exposure through the privileged derivative arrangements, and the complexity these derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after an assumed default of CN's banking group. In the case of Blue Star, this is in the form of an asset swap with Societe Generale (SG, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), which is CN's parent company. All else being equal, the Blue Star notes' rating could be maintained at 'AAA' provided CN is rated at least 'BBB+'.

As of mid-November 2011, the cover pool consisted of 44,432 French residential loans granted by CN or its subsidiaries, all benefiting from a guarantee by Credit Logement (CL) and with a weighted-average (WA) original loan-to-value ratio of 83.6%. Fitch took into account the creditworthiness of CL and calculated an expected loss of approximately 8.6% on the collateral pool under a 'AAA' stress scenario.

Of the loans, 80.8% are fixed rate, whereas all notes pay a floating rate of interest. There are no currency mismatches. The cover pool's weighted-average residual life is 7.7 years, compared to 3.3 years for the notes, as of December 2011. The agency modelled the maturity mismatch between the cover assets and the outstanding notes and assumed under its stress scenario that assets will have to be liquidated at a discount to par when needed to repay maturing notes.

A dynamic asset coverage test is in place to ensure the notes do not exceed 88.0% of the adjusted balance of the collateral pool. The total outstanding notes amount to EUR3bn, representing 84.9% of the principal balance of the underlying mortgage loans of EUR3.53bn as of mid-November 2011. For this programme, the AP supporting Fitch's 'AA+' rating scenario on a PD basis and 100% recoveries on the notes in a 'AAA' scenario stands at 88.0%. This percentage will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the collateral assets relative to outstanding notes, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed that the current AP supporting the current rating will remain stable.

Blue Star is a French securitisation fund (Fond Commun de Titrisation; FCT), established for the purpose of refinancing French residential loans granted by CN, and guaranteed by CL. It is co-owned by a management company (Paris Titrisation) and a custodian (SG). It is governed by the provisions of the French Monetary and Financial Code (art. L.214-43 et seq.) and the regulations entered into between the management company and the custodian.