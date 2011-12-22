(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Blue Star Guaranteed Home Loans'
Notes (Blue Star) totalling EUR3bn, a 'AAA' rating. The notes have maturities of
between two and five years and benefit from an extended maturity date of one
year after the expected due date.
Fitch used its covered bonds methodology to rate the notes and has assigned
a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.3% to the programme. Combined with
Credit du Nord's (CN, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the D-Factor enables a maximum 'AA+' rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis for the notes and allows for a maximum 'AAA'
rating after giving a one-notch credit for recoveries given default. The
contractual asset percentage (AP) of 88.0% is equal to the AP supporting these
rating levels.
The D-Factor assigned to Blue Star reflects the satisfactory segregation of
the cover pool from the bankruptcy estate of CN, despite a residual risk that
borrowers might set-off their deposits at CN with the repayments from their
loans if CN becomes insolvent. The D-Factor also reflects the notes' 12-month
extendable maturity to overcome liquidity gaps in combination with a one quarter
prefunding of payments due on the notes. It further takes into account the
feasibility of the programme's transition to an alternative manager in case of a
bank insolvency, and the lack of special supervision from the French banking
authorities, as this type of funding is not regulated under the obligations
foncieres nor obligations de financement a l'habitat framework. Finally, the
D-Factor also incorporates a flat adjustment to reflect the intra-group exposure
through the privileged derivative arrangements, and the complexity these
derivatives add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after an assumed
default of CN's banking group. In the case of Blue Star, this is in the form of
an asset swap with Societe Generale (SG, 'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), which
is CN's parent company. All else being equal, the Blue Star notes' rating could
be maintained at 'AAA' provided CN is rated at least 'BBB+'.
As of mid-November 2011, the cover pool consisted of 44,432 French
residential loans granted by CN or its subsidiaries, all benefiting from a
guarantee by Credit Logement (CL) and with a weighted-average (WA) original
loan-to-value ratio of 83.6%. Fitch took into account the creditworthiness of CL
and calculated an expected loss of approximately 8.6% on the collateral pool
under a 'AAA' stress scenario.
Of the loans, 80.8% are fixed rate, whereas all notes pay a floating rate of
interest. There are no currency mismatches. The cover pool's weighted-average
residual life is 7.7 years, compared to 3.3 years for the notes, as of December
2011. The agency modelled the maturity mismatch between the cover assets and the
outstanding notes and assumed under its stress scenario that assets will have to
be liquidated at a discount to par when needed to repay maturing notes.
A dynamic asset coverage test is in place to ensure the notes do not exceed
88.0% of the adjusted balance of the collateral pool. The total outstanding
notes amount to EUR3bn, representing 84.9% of the principal balance of the
underlying mortgage loans of EUR3.53bn as of mid-November 2011. For this
programme, the AP supporting Fitch's 'AA+' rating scenario on a PD basis and
100% recoveries on the notes in a 'AAA' scenario stands at 88.0%. This
percentage will be affected, among other factors, by the profile of the
collateral assets relative to outstanding notes, which can change over time,
even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed that the
current AP supporting the current rating will remain stable.
Blue Star is a French securitisation fund (Fond Commun de Titrisation; FCT),
established for the purpose of refinancing French residential loans granted by
CN, and guaranteed by CL. It is co-owned by a management company (Paris
Titrisation) and a custodian (SG). It is governed by the provisions of the
French Monetary and Financial Code (art. L.214-43 et seq.) and the regulations
entered into between the management company and the custodian.