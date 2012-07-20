BRIEF-Cnp Assurances confirms discussions with Caixa Seguridade about possible renewal of their distribution agreement

* CONFIRMS IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAIXA SEGURIDADE ABOUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF POSSIBLE RENEWAL, AFTER ITS EXPIRY IN 2021, OF THEIR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2sThPDC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)