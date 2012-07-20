(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 -

Overview

-- We are affirming the 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on Dutch Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector (WfZ), an independent, not-for-profit guarantee fund, whose main purpose is to safeguard the funding of the Dutch health care sector.

-- The rating is equalized with that on the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting our view of an "almost certain" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to WfZ in the event of financial distress.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the State of the Netherlands.

Rating Action

On July 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on Dutch Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector (WfZ). The outlook is negative.

Rationale

We equalize the long-term rating on WfZ with that on the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting our view of an "almost certain" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to WfZ in the event of financial distress. Although we have not assigned a separate stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to WfZ, our ratings also reflect what we view as WfZ's prudent risk management and the security structure that is in place to cover any shortfall, should its existing resources be insufficient to meet its liabilities. WfZ has significant contingent liabilities that primarily relate to the guarantees it has made on loans to health care providers, a low-margin sector that is under increasing financial strain.

WfZ is an independent, not-for-profit guarantee fund, whose main purpose is to safeguard the funding of the Dutch health care sector. Its primary method of achieving this is by guaranteeing certain loans made to participating health care providers, which helps them access more affordable finance. In addition, WfZ also seeks to promote good financial management among its participants. It has powers to make formal directions on financial matters, and can ultimately fine participants for noncompliance. WfZ also administers a legacy portfolio of loan guarantees that were previously issued by the government.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of WfZ's:

-- "Critical" public policy role in enabling the provision of accessible and affordable health care, through providing guarantees on loans to health care providers.

-- "Integral" link with the Dutch government, which has ultimate responsibility for ensuring WfZ can meet its obligations.

The rating also reflects WfZ's strong financial management. WfZ applies strict eligibility criteria for its guarantees, based on credit analysis of the participating health care providers and the viability of the related business plans. It also maintains credit surveillance on its participants and holds discussions directly with senior management. WfZ also maintains prudent criteria for its investments; 60% of these are bonds, mostly rated 'AAA', and the rest are loans granted by WfZ to Dutch municipalities and housing associations. We understand that the loans to housing associations are guaranteed by Waarborgfonds Sociale Woningbouw (WSW; AAA/Negative), a not-for-profit private foundation which guarantees loans to Dutch social housing associations. WfZ aims to hold its investments until maturity, minimizing its exposure to changes in the market price.

None of WfZ's guarantees have been called to date, and hence its financial performance has been strong. Its net margins over the past three years have averaged 89% of total income. The consequent cash surpluses have been used to build up its reserves.

That said, health care providers are under increasing pressure due to public sector spending constraints that are effectively limiting the revenues paid by insurance providers, which are by far the most important revenue source for the sector. At the same time, factors such as the aging population and the rising costs often associated with new or increased use of medical technologies are increasing the expenditure burden on health care providers.

If health care providers become unable to service their debts, and creditors call on the WfZ guarantees, then WfZ has some capacity to meet these demands from its surpluses and reserves. These comprised 2.6% of guaranteed debt, or 25%-30% of annual guaranteed debt service in 2011.

If WfZ's reserves fall below 0.25% of guaranteed debt then, under the terms of the guarantees it provides, all the participating health care providers are obliged to provide WfZ with interest-free loans of up to 3% of their guaranteed debt.

If, despite this, WfZ's reserves still fall to less than 0.25% of guaranteed debt, then The Netherlands has an obligation to provide unlimited interest-free loans to increase reserves up to the 0.25% level. According to the terms of the documents, the government is obliged to do this by 15th of the second month following the month in which the 0.25% level is breached. In practice, however, based on our discussions with government and our analysis above, we consider it "almost certain" that the government would be willing to act as quickly as was necessary to avoid WfZ defaulting on its obligations.