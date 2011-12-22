UPDATE 2-LSE bullish on outlook despite failed merger, Brexit uncertainty
* Indices, clearing to drive bulk of growth (Adds Rolet's comment on mergers, depositories)
Dec 22 Corsair (Jersey) No.4 Limited
* Moody's downgrades USD 100M SF CDO notes of Corsair (Jersey) No.4
* Indices, clearing to drive bulk of growth (Adds Rolet's comment on mergers, depositories)
MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's retailers' association said on Monday that sales at stores open for at least a year rose by 5.7 percent in May compared to the same month a year earlier.