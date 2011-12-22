Dec 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced the results of its latest public
information Lloyd's Syndicate Assessment (LSA) review, which considered the 2010 syndicate
financial statements and additional publicly available information and news flow up to
Oct. 20, 2011. During 2011, Standard & Poor's has raised its LSAs on three
syndicates and lowered its LSA on one syndicate. We have also assigned LSAs to
two syndicates.
Standard & Poor's LSAs evaluate the relative dependency of syndicates on
Lloyd's infrastructure and Central Fund on a scale of 1-5, where '5' indicates
a very low level of dependency. An LSA indicates our view of a syndicate's
ability to offer business continuity to policyholders. Standard & Poor's
insurer financial strength rating (FSR) on the Lloyd's Market (Lloyd's;
A+/Stable) is the principal measure of financial strength for all syndicates
underwriting at Lloyd's.
Our assessments have remained stable, signifying that the assessed syndicates
have shown resilience in the face of the challenges presented by the large
catastrophe and risk losses seen during 2010 and 2011, and the turmoil in the
investment markets. The market was fortunate that 2011 was the third
consecutive benign U.S. hurricane season, given the severity of losses in the
international catastrophe market, particularly the Great East Japan
earthquake, the Christchurch earthquake, and most recently, the flooding in
Thailand.
While we have not yet taken any actions on assessments as a result of these
events, significant uncertainty remains around the final loss amounts. As the
full-year results become known, we will review the loss estimates for the
events in the first half of the year and for the Thailand floods. If these are
material, it could place downward pressure on our assessments in 2012.
The assessed syndicates experienced a higher level of large risk losses in
2010 and 2011 than in the preceding two years. While these losses did
constrain earnings at some syndicates, no assessed syndicate suffered losses
that we consider to be significant enough to warrant changing our assessment
to indicate greater dependency on Lloyd's central resources. This confirms our
view that many syndicates have made significant progress in controlling their
exposure to large events and aggregations of losses, and that the continued
scrutiny of the Franchise Performance Directorate has reinforced underwriting
discipline. That said, the losses have helped the syndicates increase their
pricing in certain lines.
The conservative investment philosophy practiced by most participants at
Lloyd's has, in our view, also supported their LSAs. In aggregate, syndicates
have only limited exposure to eurozone government debt. There is no
information in the public domain regarding syndicates' exposure to the turmoil
in investment markets in the second half of 2011. However, syndicate
investment portfolios are typically dominated by short-duration government or
government agency instruments. Investment yields on such instruments have
remained low, which we anticipate will have forced syndicates to focus on
underwriting profits to maintain their profitability. We expect investment
yields to remain low.
There were 92 syndicates trading at Lloyd's at Jan. 1, 2011, including five
special-purpose syndicates. Currently, Standard & Poor's assesses 28 of these,
10 of them on an interactive basis. In addition, one unassessed syndicate has
a dedicated corporate member that carries an insurer financial strength
rating, based on an explicit parental guarantee.
Currently, we only assess QBE Underwriting - Syndicate 0386 at LSA '5',
indicating a very low level of dependency. We assess a further three
syndicates LSA '4', and 12 syndicates at LSA '3'. Of the remaining 13 assessed
syndicates, which display higher dependency, nine have an LSA of '2' and four
have an LSA of '1'.
We raised the LSA on Beaufort Underwriting Agency - Syndicate 0318 to '3pi'
from '2pi' to reflect its good investments, strong reserves, and relatively
low dependence on reinsurance. The level of support from its ultimate parent
Munich Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--) was sufficient to raise the assessment
one category above its stand-alone level. We also raised the LSA on Faraday
Underwriting - Syndicate 435 to '4pi' from '3pi' because of its continued good
operating performance and strong liquidity. Again, it received sufficient
support from General Reinsurance Corp. (core operating entities rated
AA+/Negative), the parent company of its majority capital provider, to raise
the assessment one category above its stand-alone level. We have also
reassessed Sagicor at Lloyd's - Syndicate 1206 relative to its peers. Its LSA
of '2pi' reflects our view that the U.K. motor market will recover, reducing
the losses that are currently weighing down the syndicate's operating
performance. It also reflects the syndicate's continued good investments,
liquidity, and reinsurance.
We lowered the LSA on Starr Managing Agents - Syndicate 1919 to '1pi' from
'2pi' in light of its continued weak operating performance and weak
investments and liquidity.
We assigned LSAs of '2pi' to Ark Syndicate Management Ltd. - Syndicate 4020
and Argenta Syndicate Management - Syndicate 2121. In our view, the track
records of these syndicates are now long enough that we can assess their
ability to offer business continuity to policyholders.