Dec 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced the results of its latest public information Lloyd's Syndicate Assessment (LSA) review, which considered the 2010 syndicate financial statements and additional publicly available information and news flow up to Oct. 20, 2011. During 2011, Standard & Poor's has raised its LSAs on three syndicates and lowered its LSA on one syndicate. We have also assigned LSAs to two syndicates.

Standard & Poor's LSAs evaluate the relative dependency of syndicates on Lloyd's infrastructure and Central Fund on a scale of 1-5, where '5' indicates a very low level of dependency. An LSA indicates our view of a syndicate's ability to offer business continuity to policyholders. Standard & Poor's insurer financial strength rating (FSR) on the Lloyd's Market (Lloyd's; A+/Stable) is the principal measure of financial strength for all syndicates underwriting at Lloyd's.

Our assessments have remained stable, signifying that the assessed syndicates have shown resilience in the face of the challenges presented by the large catastrophe and risk losses seen during 2010 and 2011, and the turmoil in the investment markets. The market was fortunate that 2011 was the third consecutive benign U.S. hurricane season, given the severity of losses in the international catastrophe market, particularly the Great East Japan earthquake, the Christchurch earthquake, and most recently, the flooding in Thailand.

While we have not yet taken any actions on assessments as a result of these events, significant uncertainty remains around the final loss amounts. As the full-year results become known, we will review the loss estimates for the events in the first half of the year and for the Thailand floods. If these are material, it could place downward pressure on our assessments in 2012.

The assessed syndicates experienced a higher level of large risk losses in 2010 and 2011 than in the preceding two years. While these losses did constrain earnings at some syndicates, no assessed syndicate suffered losses that we consider to be significant enough to warrant changing our assessment to indicate greater dependency on Lloyd's central resources. This confirms our view that many syndicates have made significant progress in controlling their exposure to large events and aggregations of losses, and that the continued scrutiny of the Franchise Performance Directorate has reinforced underwriting discipline. That said, the losses have helped the syndicates increase their pricing in certain lines.

The conservative investment philosophy practiced by most participants at Lloyd's has, in our view, also supported their LSAs. In aggregate, syndicates have only limited exposure to eurozone government debt. There is no information in the public domain regarding syndicates' exposure to the turmoil in investment markets in the second half of 2011. However, syndicate investment portfolios are typically dominated by short-duration government or government agency instruments. Investment yields on such instruments have remained low, which we anticipate will have forced syndicates to focus on underwriting profits to maintain their profitability. We expect investment yields to remain low.

There were 92 syndicates trading at Lloyd's at Jan. 1, 2011, including five special-purpose syndicates. Currently, Standard & Poor's assesses 28 of these, 10 of them on an interactive basis. In addition, one unassessed syndicate has a dedicated corporate member that carries an insurer financial strength rating, based on an explicit parental guarantee.

Currently, we only assess QBE Underwriting - Syndicate 0386 at LSA '5', indicating a very low level of dependency. We assess a further three syndicates LSA '4', and 12 syndicates at LSA '3'. Of the remaining 13 assessed syndicates, which display higher dependency, nine have an LSA of '2' and four have an LSA of '1'.

We raised the LSA on Beaufort Underwriting Agency - Syndicate 0318 to '3pi' from '2pi' to reflect its good investments, strong reserves, and relatively low dependence on reinsurance. The level of support from its ultimate parent Munich Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--) was sufficient to raise the assessment one category above its stand-alone level. We also raised the LSA on Faraday Underwriting - Syndicate 435 to '4pi' from '3pi' because of its continued good operating performance and strong liquidity. Again, it received sufficient support from General Reinsurance Corp. (core operating entities rated AA+/Negative), the parent company of its majority capital provider, to raise the assessment one category above its stand-alone level. We have also reassessed Sagicor at Lloyd's - Syndicate 1206 relative to its peers. Its LSA of '2pi' reflects our view that the U.K. motor market will recover, reducing the losses that are currently weighing down the syndicate's operating performance. It also reflects the syndicate's continued good investments, liquidity, and reinsurance.

We lowered the LSA on Starr Managing Agents - Syndicate 1919 to '1pi' from '2pi' in light of its continued weak operating performance and weak investments and liquidity.

We assigned LSAs of '2pi' to Ark Syndicate Management Ltd. - Syndicate 4020 and Argenta Syndicate Management - Syndicate 2121. In our view, the track records of these syndicates are now long enough that we can assess their ability to offer business continuity to policyholders.