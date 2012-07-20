July 20 -
Summary analysis -- SABMiller PLC --------------------------------- 20-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Beer and ale
Mult. CUSIP6: 78572M
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Oct-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
04-Aug-2003 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
The ratings on SABMiller PLC (SABM), an international brewer incorporated in
the U.K., reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's
"strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our
assessment of SABM's business risk profile as "strong" is supported by its
leading market shares in many of its key regions such as Colombia, Peru, and
South Africa. This provides the group with pricing power, which, along with
its efficient manufacturing, drives its high margins. SABM's business risk
assessment is also supported by its strong brands and well-balanced geographic
diversity.