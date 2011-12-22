(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Spain-based integrated oil and gas company Repsol-YPF S.A. (BBB/Positive/A-2) are unchanged by the company's decision to buy back 10% of its shares from Sacyr S.A. (not rated).

The ratings are unchanged because we understand management is planning to dispose of the shares to a strategic partner or financial institution in the short term. We therefore expect that Repsol will carry those shares for only a limited time. However, if Repsol does not sell the shares within the next six months, the upside potential we currently see for the rating could dwindle.

We anticipate that Repsol's year-end 2011 debt will be EUR2.6 billion higher than we initially assumed, while we believe liquidity will remain adequate. We now anticipate fully adjusted funds from operations to debt will temporarily be 30%-35% for full-year 2011, down from the 40%-45% we previously forecast. We nevertheless expect Repsol to reach the latter ratio in 2012. This assumes the shares are sold within the next six months, which is why the positive outlook is not affected. Without a successful sale of the shares, we don't believe Repsol will reach the 40%-45% range in 2012.