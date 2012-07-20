July 20 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed Dekania Europe CDO II's performance by applying our
relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.
-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A1, B,
E, and class P combination notes.
-- At the same time, we have raised our ratings on the class A2-A and
A2-B notes. We have also lowered our ratings on the class C, D1, D2, and class
Q and R combination notes.
-- Dekania Europe CDO II is a cash flow CDO. A portfolio of subordinated
debt securities (issued primarily by European insurance, bank, and
homebuilding companies) collateralizes the transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various rating actions on the notes issued by
Dekania Europe CDO II PLC (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance
using data from the latest available trustee report dated June 16, 2012
(including the note valuation report), our cash flow analysis, and the
application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.
The current 'AA- (sf)' rating on the class A1 notes reflects our assessment of
Assured Guaranty (UK) Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/--) financial guarantee for the class
A1 notes. Under the terms of the guarantee, the insurer guarantees the timely
payment of interest and the ultimate principal repayment of the class A1
notes. We have therefore affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' rating on the class A1 notes.
The results of our cash flow analysis signal a potentially higher rating level
for the class B notes. However, we have affirmed our 'BBB- (sf)' rating on the
class B notes because not all of the assets in the underlying portfolio may
exercise their option to call and fully redeem their existing debt, thereby
increasing the risk of default from these obligors.
The largest obligor supplemental test at the 'CCC-' rating level continues to
affect the class E notes, which are also unable to pass our cash flow stresses
at higher rating levels. We have therefore affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on
the class E notes.
Similarly, the class P combination notes comprise components of the class E
notes and the subordinated notes. Due to the current performance of the class
E notes, we have affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class P combination
notes.
In our analysis, we note that the deleveraging of the class A1 notes since our
previous review in July 2010 has increased the level of credit enhancement
available to the class A2-A and A2-B notes (see "Ratings Lowered On Dekania
Europe CDO II's Class C, D, And Combination Q And R Notes; All Other Ratings
Affirmed," published on July 9, 2010). This, in turn, has improved the levels
of defaults we believe these notes can withstand under our cash flow analysis
to the extent that the class A2 notes are now able to achieve higher ratings.
We have therefore raised our ratings on the class A2-A and A2-B notes.
We have lowered our ratings on the class C, D1, and D2 notes following our
assessment of the deteriorating credit quality of the collateral supporting
the collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches due to increased exposure to
obligors that have experienced downgrades into the 'CCC' rating category. In
addition, we have found that the largest obligor supplemental test at the
'CCC-' rating level continues to affect the class D1 and D2 notes.
The class Q and R combination notes include the class D1 and D2 notes as
components, respectively. Our downgrades of the class D notes therefore
directly affect the class Q and R combination notes. As a result, we have
lowered our ratings on the class Q and R combination notes.
Dekania Europe CDO II is a cash flow CDO. A portfolio of subordinated debt
securities (issued primarily by European insurance, bank, and homebuilding
companies) collateralizes the transaction. Our analysis indicates that
approximately 80% of the assets held in the underlying portfolio are 'hybrid'
capital securities and that perpetual securities account for 23% of the total
performing balance.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Dekania Europe CDO II PLC
EUR315 Million Fixed And Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Raised
A2-A A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)
A2-B A- (sf) BBB+ (sf)
Ratings Affirmed
A1 AA- (sf)
B BBB- (sf)
E CCC- (sf)
P Combo CCC- (sf)
Ratings Lowered
C B (sf) B+ (sf)
D1 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)
D2 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)
Q Combo CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)
R Combo CCC- (sf) CCC (sf)