(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our review of the portfolio data shows us that E-Carat's compartment 1 has performed in line with our expectations at closing.

-- The transaction shows good performance and has amortized to half of its original pool balance. The level of credit enhancement has doubled since closing in September 2009.

-- We have therefore affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes.

-- GMAC Bank originated the loan receivables that back this German Auto ABS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit rating on E-Carat S.A.'s compartment 1 class A notes (see list below).

GMAC Bank GmbH originated the loan receivables that back this asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction. This is the first of three E-Carat transactions securitizing assets originated by GMAC Bank.

Today's rating action follows our review of the transaction according to our surveillance schedule.

In our view, this transaction has shown good asset performance. The static transaction has a pool factor of 50%. Losses have accumulated to 0.27% since closing, which is low compared with our initial assumption of 0.92%. Also, 90+ day delinquencies are low at 0.18%, as percentage of the closing balance (according to the Oct. 11, 2011 investor report). Furthermore, the level of credit enhancement has increased from 10% at closing to 20% currently, mainly due to the subordination of the class B and C notes to the class A notes, and the sequential pay-down of the notes.

In our opinion, the transaction is performing in line with our expectations at closing, with a pool factor of 50%, no reserve fund draws, low net losses, and 90+ day delinquencies being stable at about 0.20% of the current pool balance.

We have therefore affirmed our rating on the class A notes in this transaction.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at .