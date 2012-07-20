UPDATE 2-Italy's borrowing cost spread with Spain widens to near post-crisis high
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds
July 20 Bradford & Bingley Covered Bonds LLP
* Moody's No negative rating impact on Bradford & Bingley Covered Bonds Programme due to deed of undertaking
* Worries over early elections, ECB withdrawal hit Italian bonds
TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, while the financials group was little changed even as an analyst upgrade boosted insurer Sun Life Financial Inc.