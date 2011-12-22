(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on The Link Real Estate Investment Trust (The Link; A/Stable/--; cnAA+/--) are not affected by the company's purchase of retail space at Maritime Bay in Hong Kong for Hong Kong dollar 588.4 million. In our view, the acquisition is small, and will have a limited effect on The Link's financial position. Assuming that The Link will use debt to fund the acquisition, we expect the company's pro-forma adjusted ratio of total debt to total capital at 18.3% as at Sept. 30, 2011. This is well below our downgrade threshold of 35%.

We believe the acquisition is in line with The Link's strategy to increase its non-discretionary investment property portfolio. The acquisition is the second property the company has bought after it purchased the commercial portion of Nan Fung Plaza in June 2011. We expect The Link's rental income to increase modestly after the latest acquisition because the property is currently fully let. In addition, we believe the acquisition will improve the linkage and sharing of resources among the company's properties in the area, including Nan Fung Plaza and Hau Tak shopping center.