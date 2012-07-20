(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Credico Funding 3 based on the trustee report data, our cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.

-- We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction, which has experienced deteriorating collateral performance.

-- Our ratings were constrained by the application of our largest obligor default test and by our rating on Iccrea Banca, the custodian in the transaction.

-- Credico Funding 3 is a cash flow CDO backed by a static portfolio of bonds issued by cooperative banks in Iccrea Banca's network.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on all six of Credico Funding 3 S.r.l.'s outstanding EUR1,188.290 million rated classes of notes (see list below).

Credico Funding 3 is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) backed by a static portfolio of bonds issued by cooperative banks (banche di credito cooperative) that are part of Italy-based Iccrea Banca SpA's (BBB/Negative/A-2) network. The transaction closed in June 2007.

On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative all of our ratings in Credico Funding 3, following our rating actions on the banks in Iccrea Banca's network, and on the Republic of Italy (see "Ratings In Credico Funding 3 Cash Flow CDO Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Bank And Sovereign Actions").

Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements, and follow our periodic assessment of the transaction's performance. We have used data from the trustee report (dated June 11, 2012), performed our credit and cash flow analysis, and considered recent transaction developments. We have applied our 2009 cash flow criteria and our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Since our previous review of the transaction on Aug. 12, 2010, we have observed negative ratings migration of the portfolio--particularly with increased levels of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-'), as detailed in table 1.