(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Parikh Fabrics Pvt Ltd's (Parikh) 'Fitch D(ind)' National Long-Term Rating to the "Non-Monitored" category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch D(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Parikh. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be re-activated and will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

Fitch has also classified Parikh's following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR220m cash credit limits: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'

- INR580m term loans: migrated to 'Fitch D(ind)nm' from 'Fitch D(ind)'