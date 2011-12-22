(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Rama Phosphates Ltd's (RPL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch D (ind)nm'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn the rating on RPL's INR100m preference share programme of 'Fitch D (ind)nm'.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Rama Phosphates.

Fitch migrated Rama Phosphates to the non-monitored category on 10 June 2011 (please see, "Fitch Migrates Rama Phosphates' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category", available at www.fitchratings.com).