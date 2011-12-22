(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Insurance Group MSK's (IG MSK) 'BB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'AA-(rus)' National IFS rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

Fitch believes that IG MSK has become increasingly dependent on capital support as the insurer's standalone financial profile has substantially weakened following the merger with CJSC Spasskie Vorota (SV) in April 2011. At the same time, the recent de-risking of IG MSK's balance sheet has to some extent reduced, although not removed, the uncertainty over the probability of IG MSK's support by majority indirect owner Bank VTB ('BBB'/Stable).

The RWN reflects the continuing uncertainty, in Fitch's view, over the potential support that would be available to IG MSK from its majority indirect owner, Bank VTB. Fitch notes that the level of IG MSK's strategic importance to Bank VTB is relatively low at present due to the insurer's weak operating performance, limited level of integration within the group and immaterial weight in the group's total assets. The agency also believes that there is a limited probability of synergies coming from the potential merger between Bank VTB's 100%-owned bancassurance subsidiary VTB Insurance ('BBB-'/Stable) and IG MSK, as these two companies follow different business models.

The bank has not yet made any public commitment to support IG MSK, but, according to information received by Fitch, plans to develop a medium-term strategy for all insurance subsidiaries, including IG MSK and VTB Insurance by Q212. If this strategy does not imply a strong level of support for IG MSK, the insurer's International IFS rating is likely to be downgraded by one or two notches to reflect the weakening of the standalone position. Conversely, if Fitch views that IG MSK is likely to become strategically more important to Bank VTB and the group commits to rebuild the company's risk-based capital position to a strong level, IG MSK's ratings are likely to be affirmed with a Stable Outlook.

The weakening of IG MSK's standalone profile followed major deterioration of the insurer's profitability and risk-adjusted capital after the merger with SV. Fitch expected that the merger was likely to have negative implications for IG MSK due to the increasing exposure of the portfolio to highly competitive motor lines, relatively high execution risks and SV's weaker standalone financial profile. However, Fitch's negative expectations were exceeded as SV's motor portfolio experienced major reserving deficiencies, which were disclosed by IG MSK after the merger. The agency's concerns are partially offset by the fact that IG MSK does not face regulatory solvency risk or an immediate liquidity shortage.

Positively, Fitch notes the de-risking of IG MSK's balance sheet, which followed the sale of the insurer's 12% holding in Bank of Moscow ('BBB-'/Stable) to Bank VTB and subsequent almost full settlement of the insurer's financial debt in December 2011 (debt leverage amounted to 64% at end-9M11). At the same time, Fitch notes that this de-risking has not offset the recent weakening of IG MSK's capital strength.

The acquisition of IG MSK's stake in Bank of Moscow was not necessary for Bank VTB as it had consolidated 80% of Bank of Moscow and became eligible for the support package extended to Bank of Moscow by the state before the deal with IG MSK. However, the agency notes that IG MSK's financial debt was largely of an intra-group nature, which means that the de-risking should not be considered as pure capital support from Bank VTB.

Bank VTB has established full operational control over IG MSK through the changes in the insurer's board and management team, but continues to share ownership in IG MSK with unaffiliated significant minority shareholders, which appear to be close to the former management team of Bank of Moscow. Fitch understands that Bank VTB will be interested in gaining significant majority ownership in IG MSK, whatever the future strategy of the insurer will be, and expects to achieve this goal in 2012.