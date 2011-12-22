(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sviaz-Bank's 10-year RUB5bn issue of senior unsecured bonds, due 09 December 2021 a final Long-term local currency rating of 'BB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'.

The rate of the first two semi-annual coupons has been set at 8.5%. The bonds have a put option on 24 December 2012.

The bank's has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'B', Viability Rating of 'b+', a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook and a Support Rating of '3'.

Sviaz-Bank is a mid-sized Russian bank fully owned by Vnesheconombank (VEB; 'BBB'/Stable) and is the 25th largest bank in Russia.