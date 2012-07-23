July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it corrected an internal administrative error by withdrawing its 'BB' foreign currency long-term issue rating on the US$195 million guaranteed senior notes issued by Mandra Forestry Finance Ltd. At the same time, Standard & Poor's withdrew its 'cnBBB-' Greater China credit scale rating on the notes.

The notes were guaranteed by Sino-Forest Corp. Standard & Poor's withdrew the rating on Sino-Forest on Aug. 29, 2011, and the issue rating on Mandra Forestry Finance's notes should have been withdrawn at the same time.

