July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'BBB' rating on the Euro medium-term note (MTN) program of Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2) financial subsidiary Toshiba America Capital Corp. (not rated). We withdrew the rating at the request of Toshiba Corp. The MTN program was for $800 million. Toshiba Corp. and Toshiba America Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) were the guarantors.