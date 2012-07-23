US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
July 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'BBB' rating on the Euro medium-term note (MTN) program of Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2) financial subsidiary Toshiba America Capital Corp. (not rated). We withdrew the rating at the request of Toshiba Corp. The MTN program was for $800 million. Toshiba Corp. and Toshiba America Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) were the guarantors.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
SAO PAULO, June 7 Chinese power utilities and foreign investment funds are seen as the likely bidders in upcoming asset sales in Brazil's electricity industry, as debt-laden state utilities seek to root out years of political mismanagement and balance sheet overstretching, according to lawyers familiar with the market.