(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 22 - Fitch Ratings is maintaining WestLB AG's (WestLB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). At the same time, Fitch is maintaining WestLB's senior debt rating on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow the European Commission's (EC) announcement on 20 December 2011 that it has approved the restructuring plan which was submitted to the EC at end-June 2011. The approval provides clarity about the restructuring measures and the future ownership structure of the bank. As stipulated in a framework agreement between the bank, its owners, the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation (Bundesanstalt fur Finanzmarktstabilisierung; FMSA) and the Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA, 'AAA') from 23 June 2011, the restructuring plan includes the disposal of WestLB's assets and liabilities and the continuation as a service and portfolio management bank (SPM-Bank), servicing the "Verbundbank", the EAA and other clients, by end-June 2012 (see 'Fitch Maintains WestLB on RWP; VR Affirmed at 'b' and Withdrawn' at www.fitchratings.com).

The RWP on WestLB's Long-term IDR means that an upgrade is highly probable when the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) becomes the 100% owner of WestLB from 1 July 2012. In addition, with regard to the restructuring plan, the transfer of any debt obligation to investors could lead to a downgrade and/or a withdrawal of its rating. The Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) on WestLB's senior debt takes this potential event into account. The ratings of senior debt issues not transferred to investors by 30 June 2012 will most likely be upgraded, given that the obligor after this date will be the EAA, the so-called "Verbundbank" or SPM-Bank. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' based on Fitch's view that a transfer of short-term debt to investors is highly unlikely.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR 'A-', maintained on RWP

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: 'A-', maintained on RWP

Senior unsecured debt: 'A-', maintained on RWE

Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'

Senior market-linked securities: 'A- emr', maintained on RWE

State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'

State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AAA'