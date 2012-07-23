(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 -
Summary analysis -- Gemdale Corp. --------------------------------- 23-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: China
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jul-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Gemdale Corp. reflects the company's low asset turnover and
large exposure to the high-end residential property segment, which is
vulnerable to unfavorable regulations. Gemdale's lower profitability and
weaker credit ratios than peers with a similar market position also constrain
the rating. Nevertheless, Gemdale's established market position and
geographically diverse operations, its long record of steady growth through
market cycles, and its consistent financial management with good financial
flexibility support the rating.
We view Gemdale's business risk profile as "fair". The company's operating
efficiency lags that of its peers in the 'BB' to 'BB+' rating range. Gemdale
has a longer development cycle and lower asset turnover due to its focus on
the high-end property segment. The company is also susceptible to regulatory
restrictions, which often target high-end demand.
Gemdale's low asset turnover weighs on its working capital. The company
therefore requires high debt to meet operating needs. Gemdale's credit
ratios--particularly leverage--are weaker than those of competitors with a
similar operating scale and market positioning. The company's operating
profitability is solid but lower than the average of its high-end competitors.
Gemdale is one of the largest property developers in China. While assessing
the business risk profile, we, however, give more weight to the company's long
record of steady growth. In contrast with the aggressive expansion of many of
its competitors, Gemdale has taken a cautious approach to land acquisitions.
Its property sales have grown through cycles. Gemdale has a diverse
shareholding, with no single large controlling shareholder.
Gemdale's financial risk profile is "significant". The company has a higher
leverage and weaker coverage than peers'. However, our rating factors in
Gemdale's consistent financial management. We believe the company's financial
flexibility and large surplus cash balance temper its weaker credit metrics
than peers'. We acknowledge the company's large unrestricted cash balance and
record of securing funding from diverse sources, including raising capital in
both the domestic equity and debt markets. Gemdale also has good banking
relationships.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Gemdale's revenues to increase to Chinese
renminbi (RMB) 26 billion in 2012. This is because the company will recognize
the bulk of its outstanding property sales of previous years this year. The
company's EBITDA margin is likely to decline modestly to 26% in 2012 due to
price cuts and cost pressure. We expect Gemdale's leverage to increase
moderately due to the company's low asset turnover and debt-funded development
activities. In our base-case scenario, we project the debt-to-EBITDA ratio
will increase to more than 5.0x in 2012 from 4.9x in 2011.
The 'BB-' issue rating on Gemdale's Chinese renminbi denominated senior
unsecured notes due 2015 is two notches below the long-term corporate credit
rating on Gemdale. This is because we view Famous Commercial Ltd., the owner
of the special purpose vehicle that issued the notes, as a "highly strategic",
but not a "core", subsidiary of Gemdale. Moreover, The timeliness of the
financial support from Gemdale to Famous is uncertain due to China's controls
over foreign exchange and capital, and uncertainty relating to regulatory
approvals.
A keepwell agreement and equity interest purchase undertaking between Gemdale
and Famous demonstrate the parent's strong commitment to the subsidiary.
Nevertheless, we don't view these agreements as a guarantee that would
equalize the issue rating with the rating on Gemdale.
Liquidity
In our view, Gemdale's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. In
our base case, the company's liquidity sources exceed uses by at least 20% for
2012. Our assessment is based on the following major factors and assumptions:
-- The company's sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash of
RMB16.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and contract sales of RMB31 billion for
2012, flat with 2011;
-- Uses of liquidity include debt maturities of RMB14.2 billion in 2012
and new loan drawdown or refinancing of RMB8.7 billion in the first half of
2012;
-- Uses also include land premiums of RMB4.2 billion, construction costs
of RMB14.7billion for 2012, and potential land acquisitions of RMB6 billion;
-- We expect Gemdale's EBITDA margin in 2012 to be about 26%, compared
with 27.1% in 2011;
-- Gemdale has the flexibility to scale back its land purchases and
construction activities.
We do not factor in onshore undrawn banking lines, given the uncommitted
nature of credit lines in mainland China.
Gemdale has some headroom in its financial covenants, such as EBITDA interest
coverage and net gearing. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company complied with the
covenants in its bank loan agreements. In our base case, we expect Gemdale to
maintain some cushion in the covenants in the next 12 months.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Gemdale can generate satisfactory
property sales in a challenging market and maintain adequate liquidity to meet
its financial obligations. We expect the company to continue to have a large
unrestricted cash balance and good access to bank credit to support its
operations.
We may lower the rating if: (1) Gemdale fails to maintain good financial
flexibility, such that its unrestricted cash falls below RMB10 billion; (2)
its contracted sales decline significantly below RMB30 billion in 2012; or (3)
its financial management and debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we
expected, such that the EBITDA-to-interest ratio is lower than 4x in the next
12 months and shows no signs of improving.
The upside potential for the rating is limited for the next 12 months.
Nonetheless, we may consider raising the rating if Gemdale can improve the
execution of property sales and strengthen its profitability and working
capital, such that it leverage is materially lower than in 2011.
