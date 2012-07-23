July 23 -
Overview
-- U.K.-based food retailer Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative)
and Lloyds Banking Group PLC (Lloyds) have agreed non-binding heads of terms
for the acquisition of 632 branches from Lloyds.
-- To fund the initial consideration the Co-operative will issue
perpetual subordinated debt, which Lloyds will fully underwrite.
-- In our view, the Co-operative's food retail business is facing
challenging trading conditions and intense price competition prevalent in the
U.K. market. Additional debt from this acquisition has the potential to
further weaken its credit metrics.
-- We are therefore placing our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and
senior unsecured debt ratings on the Co-operative on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-'
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on U.K.-based
retailer Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative) on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that the Co-operative and
Lloyds Banking Group (Lloyds; A-/Stable/A-2) have agreed non-binding heads of
terms for the acquisition of 632 branches from Lloyds with an estimated 4.8
million customers, creating an enlarged Co-operative Banking Group. To fund
the initial consideration, the Co-operative will issue perpetual subordinated
debt of GBP350 million, which Lloyds will fully underwrite.
In view of the currently difficult trading conditions for the U.K. food retail
sector, we consider that the acquisition has the potential to weaken the
Co-operative's credit metrics beyond the levels we consider commensurate with
the current ratings. We specifically think that the transaction, which would
include a funding contribution from the Co-operative, could push the
Co-operative's ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than
4x.
That said, we note that the amount of additional debt arising from this
transaction on the Co-operative's capital structure depends on the terms of
indentures of the perpetual subordinated debt instrument of GBP350 million, and
the additional debt itself will not be incurred until the financial year ended
Dec. 31, 2013. Furthermore, we understand that the GBP400 million of additional
earn-out payments (in present value terms) between completion and 2027 will be
funded by the cash flows of the banking group. Moreover, under the terms of
the agreement, the acquired banking business will be fully funded by Lloyds.
We understand that the Co-operative and Lloyds are now working toward agreeing
definitive, binding documentation, subject to the satisfactory completion of
further due diligence and board approvals. The transaction is expected to
complete before the end of November 2013 and is conditional on, among other
things, regulatory approvals from the Financial Services Authority, Her
Majesty's Treasury, and the European Commission.
Although the additional 632 Lloyds branches have the potential to enhance the
Co-operative's brand recognition post integration, over the medium term, we do
not anticipate that this will materially improve the trading group's
"satisfactory" business risk profile. This is underpinned by our view of the
Co-operative's position as the fifth-largest food retailer in the U.K. market,
its well-recognized brand, and its large store network. Tempering these
strengths are the group's exposure to the mature U.K. market, the
vulnerability to competitor discounting, and a limited online presence.
Liquidity
We assess the Co-operative's liquidity position as "adequate" under our
criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources will likely exceed liquidity
needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
As of Jan. 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months in
excess of GBP1 billion for the trading group. These include:
-- Cash, including working capital inflows, of about GBP300 million;
-- GBP230 million of undrawn credit facilities maturing in 2013 at the
earliest; and
-- Funds from operations in excess of GBP500 million.
We estimate the trading group's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be
about GBP580 million, comprising:
-- GBP100 million of debt maturities;
-- Capital expenditure of about GBP400 million; and
-- Member payments of about GBP80 million from the trading group.
We note that the group has sizable debt maturities in 2013. The Co-operative's
GBP300 million revolving credit facilities mature in July 2013 and its GBP200
million Eurobonds in December 2013. Furthermore, the Co-operative's secured
bank loan of GBP354 million is fully payable by July 2013, and GBP100 million of
the loan is due in August 2012. We understand that the Co-operative's
management is in the advanced stages of refinancing these maturities.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement when we have more clarity on the
likely impact of the transaction on the trading group's indebtedness, ideally
within 90 days. We will seek to understand the terms of indentures of the
perpetual subordinated debt of GBP350 million and their impact on the trading
group's capital structure and liquidity.
We could lower the rating by one notch if we feel that the additional debt
could further weaken the group's financial risk profile. For example, this
could occur if adjusted debt to EBITDA levels could not be maintained at less
than 4x, amid the ongoing difficult retail environment, which we do not think
will materially improve over 2013. Notwithstanding the impact of the
transaction on the group's leverage, downward rating pressure could also arise
if the Co-operative fails to reverse recent operating underperformance in the
food retail business.
To resolve the CreditWatch placement, we would also consider management's
longer-term financial policy and additional information that is made available
to us with regard to any potential plans for debt reduction, for example plans
for the use of the group's freehold property portfolio. On completion of our
review, we could affirm the ratings or lower them by one notch.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Co-operative Group Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/-- BBB-/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured Debt BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-