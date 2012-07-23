(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Sweden

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

23-May-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP a

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Robust capitalization and low profit pressures resulting from mutual business model.

-- Very strong asset quality and solid track record of loan book performance.

-- Leading market position in mortgage lending to owners of agricultural and forest properties in Sweden.

Weaknesses:

-- Narrow business focus and concentration on agricultural and forestry lending.

-- Total reliance on wholesale funding.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Sweden-based Landshypotek is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will remain well capitalized and continue to enjoy uninterrupted access to the domestic covered-bond market. We expect that Landshypotek's asset quality will remain outstanding and that the bank will continue to expand its volumes and income steadily as a generation shift in the agricultural sector leads to greater financing needs in the industry.

We consider a positive rating action unlikely given our "strong" assessment of Landshypotek's risk position, which recognizes the bank's unique loan-to-value profile and the loan loss performance of its loan portfolio despite sector concentrations, and our "very strong" capital and earnings assessment. We do not expect the bank's deposit gathering to reach a level significant enough over the next few years for us to reconsider our combined assessment of funding and liquidity as "moderate", which results in a one-notch reduction in the stand-alone credit profile and issuer credit rating.

We could lower the ratings to reflect a weakening or significant overleveraging of the agricultural sector that had a negative effect on the bank's asset quality. Furthermore, a significant contraction in the Swedish housing market might alter our opinion of the bank's asset quality or cause us to revise our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment on Sweden. In addition, lower capitalization could result in a review of the ratings with a view to a possible downgrade. However, we view Landshypotek and its owners as committed to maintaining capital ratios that differentiate the bank positively from the wider market.

