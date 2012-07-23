(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 -

Summary analysis -- Cell C (Pty) Ltd. ----------------------------- 23-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 15114V

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2007 B-/-- B-/--

13-Jun-2006 B/-- B/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views South Africa-based mobile telecommunications operator Cell C (Pty) Ltd.'s business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

The ratings on Cell C are constrained by its negative free cash flow generation and what Standard & Poor's views as its very aggressive debt leverage, weak operating margins, and increasing competition in its home market.

The company's established brand in the steadily growing South African mobile voice and data market underpins the ratings, however. The ratings are also supported by ongoing liquidity support from Saudi Oger, Cell C's indirect owner, and its increasing scale, and substantially improving network capability.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Cell C is unlikely in our view to post significant EBITDA growth and make pronounced progress toward generating positive free operating cash flow over the next 12 months, as a result of stiff competition, and delays and difficulties in executing its turnaround strategy.

Following the relaunching of its brand, Cell C has in recent quarters raised the necessary vendor financing to rapidly deploy its own nationwide third-generation (3G) mobile network. Cell C's ongoing marked network improvement has enabled it to expand its offering into quality mobile broadband services in 2011. This could lead to gains in market share--which has been broadly stable over the past two years at about 15%--and reduction in customer churn. This strategy could, in our view, support Cell C's earnings in the coming years, because the penetration rate in mobile broadband in South Africa is low and, in our view, growth prospects are good.

We also understand that Cell C's 3G network should reach nearly full population coverage within 12 months. This could lead to a sharp drop in its roaming costs, which have constrained profitability in the past.

On the other hand, though, we believe that Cell C will need to rapidly improve its persistently weak profitability and record firm earnings growth if it is to establish a cash-generative business before saturation of the South African mobile market. Despite good revenue growth prospects over the next two years, Cell C's inability to better control costs associated with the network rollout and its new strategy could lead to continuously negative cash flow generation and, in turn, liquidity risks.

Furthermore, we expect heightened competition, with increasingly aggressive pricing behaviors by all mobile operators, both for mobile broadband services and in the key large domestic prepaid market. This could constrain Cell C's profitability and make the establishment of a cash-generative business less likely.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We think business challenges and execution risks will further delay the company's EBITDA growth and its achievement of break-even free operating cash flow (FOCF). We now don't expect Cell C to generate positive FOCF before 2014, also because of a likely peak in capital expenditures before then.

Importantly, we expect shareholder support to continue over the next year. This has been demonstrated through a $198.6 million equity injection in the first half of 2012 and the conversion into equity of South African rand (ZAR)360 million of shareholder loans in June 2012. Excluding the help from direct owner Oger Telecom, the ratings on Cell C would likely be one notch lower.

On Dec. 31, 2011, Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit metrics for Cell C, excluding shareholder loans, remained very aggressive. We estimate that lease-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA was about 7.5x. We believe that Cell C's gross debt could increase as a result of its investment plans, and that the company's debt reduction will hinge primarily on its ability to generate meaningfully higher earnings from an improved network and offering, and a larger client base.

Liquidity

We view Cell C's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. We expect Cell C's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit line availability to adequately cover potentially changing liquidity uses over the next twelve months. However, it will likely weaken over the the next two years if Cell C does not manage to accelerate the pace of its move toward positive free cash flow generation, carefully fund its network rollout, and continue to receive financial support from Saudi Oger or Oger Telecom. Importantly, Cell C's indirect shareholder, Saudi Oger, holder of all the EUR160 million outstanding senior secured notes due in July 2012, has recently extended the maturity of the notes to July 2015.

On March 31, 2012, the company's liquidity position was supported by ZAR344 million of cash on balance sheet, and ZAR126 million available under the ZAR1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing June 30, 2012. Cell C faces short-term debt of roughly ZAR950 million, excluding the maturity of the abovementioned senior secured notes that are about to be extended, mostly consisting of drawings under the RCF. However, importantly, we understand from Cell C's management that the existing RCF is likely to be replaced in the coming weeks by a new three-year RCF of ZAR1.3 billion.

We understand that the EUR240 million loan due 2018 from China Development Bank (CDB) has an amortizing schedule with a two-year grace period from first drawdown. Debt amortization will start in third-quarter 2012 and remain relatively small until 2015.

However, the existing loan documentation also includes financial covenants that start in fourth-quarter 2014. Pronounced deviation from the business plan in terms of EBITDA growth could jeopardize covenants, in our opinion.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the senior secured notes due in July 2012 is 'B-', in line with the corporate credit rating on Cell C. The recovery rating on the notes is '3' indicating Standard & Poor's expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Coverage is at the low end of the range and is susceptible to changes in the capital structure and movements in exchange rates given that some of the senior secured debt is unhedged.

In determining recovery prospects, we base our assessment on the intrinsic value of the company and the total amount of third-party debt, including the senior secured notes. We do not take into account the guarantee provided by the parent company Oger Telecom in favor of the RCF and EUR240 million bank loan, and a partial guarantee for the $360 million capex facility. This could indirectly enhance recovery prospects for noteholders in the event that the Oger Telecom guarantee was called and enforced, extinguishing those debt claims. However, we do not factor this into our analysis.

The issue rating on the remaining senior subordinated notes issued by Cell C is 'CCC', two notches below the corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '6,' indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

In our hypothetical default scenario, we believe that a payment default would most likely result from excessive leverage due to operating underperformance. We simulate a default in 2014, at which point EBITDA declines to around ZAR1.20 billion. We value Cell C at about ZAR6.1 billion, from which we deduct priority liabilities of ZAR3.6 billion, comprising associated administrative costs as well as finance leases of around ZAR1 billion and a ZAR1 billion RCF (both including prepetition interest).

Our assumptions include a reduction in liabilities related to finance leases at our hypothetical point of default to reflect the company's investment in its own infrastructure which will partly and progressively replace its finance lease obligations for fixed-line incumbent Telkom's links. This leaves about ZAR3.5 billion for senior secured lenders. We envisage around ZAR7.0 billion of senior secured facilities (including prepetition interest) outstanding at default. This assumes refinancing of the senior secured bonds maturing in July 2012 on similar terms, and indicates meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects for senior secured lenders, albeit at the low end of the range.

We see negligible remaining value available for subordinated noteholders, hence the recovery rating of '6' on this debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that Cell C will continue to receive timely financial support from its main shareholder to fund its activities and debt obligations, if needed.

We expect that Cell C will continue to increase its customer base steadily and reduce high churn rates. In our opinion, this will be critical for achieving faster EBITDA growth, improving profitability, and reaching positive free cash flow in the coming years, before saturation of the South African market.

Ratings upside could arise if we perceived that Cell C was on track to approach EBITDA of ZAR2 billion annually, it improved profitability, and made significant progress toward generating positive FOCF. The company's maintenance of sound liquidity prospects would also be an important consideration.

Conversely, a negative rating action is likely if Cell C's liquidity deteriorates without any supporting measures from parent company Oger Telecom.

