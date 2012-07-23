(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Cell C (Pty) Ltd. ----------------------------- 23-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: South Africa
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 15114V
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2007 B-/-- B-/--
13-Jun-2006 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views South Africa-based mobile
telecommunications operator Cell C (Pty) Ltd.'s business risk profile as
"weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."
The ratings on Cell C are constrained by its negative free cash flow
generation and what Standard & Poor's views as its very aggressive debt
leverage, weak operating margins, and increasing competition in its home
market.
The company's established brand in the steadily growing South African mobile
voice and data market underpins the ratings, however. The ratings are also
supported by ongoing liquidity support from Saudi Oger, Cell C's indirect
owner, and its increasing scale, and substantially improving network
capability.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Cell C is unlikely in our view to post significant EBITDA growth and make
pronounced progress toward generating positive free operating cash flow over
the next 12 months, as a result of stiff competition, and delays and
difficulties in executing its turnaround strategy.
Following the relaunching of its brand, Cell C has in recent quarters raised
the necessary vendor financing to rapidly deploy its own nationwide
third-generation (3G) mobile network. Cell C's ongoing marked network
improvement has enabled it to expand its offering into quality mobile
broadband services in 2011. This could lead to gains in market share--which
has been broadly stable over the past two years at about 15%--and reduction in
customer churn. This strategy could, in our view, support Cell C's earnings in
the coming years, because the penetration rate in mobile broadband in South
Africa is low and, in our view, growth prospects are good.
We also understand that Cell C's 3G network should reach nearly full
population coverage within 12 months. This could lead to a sharp drop in its
roaming costs, which have constrained profitability in the past.
On the other hand, though, we believe that Cell C will need to rapidly improve
its persistently weak profitability and record firm earnings growth if it is
to establish a cash-generative business before saturation of the South African
mobile market. Despite good revenue growth prospects over the next two years,
Cell C's inability to better control costs associated with the network rollout
and its new strategy could lead to continuously negative cash flow generation
and, in turn, liquidity risks.
Furthermore, we expect heightened competition, with increasingly aggressive
pricing behaviors by all mobile operators, both for mobile broadband services
and in the key large domestic prepaid market. This could constrain Cell C's
profitability and make the establishment of a cash-generative business less
likely.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We think business challenges and execution risks will further delay the
company's EBITDA growth and its achievement of break-even free operating cash
flow (FOCF). We now don't expect Cell C to generate positive FOCF before 2014,
also because of a likely peak in capital expenditures before then.
Importantly, we expect shareholder support to continue over the next year.
This has been demonstrated through a $198.6 million equity injection in the
first half of 2012 and the conversion into equity of South African rand
(ZAR)360 million of shareholder loans in June 2012. Excluding the help from
direct owner Oger Telecom, the ratings on Cell C would likely be one notch
lower.
On Dec. 31, 2011, Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit metrics for Cell C,
excluding shareholder loans, remained very aggressive. We estimate that
lease-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA was about 7.5x. We believe that Cell C's
gross debt could increase as a result of its investment plans, and that the
company's debt reduction will hinge primarily on its ability to generate
meaningfully higher earnings from an improved network and offering, and a
larger client base.
Liquidity
We view Cell C's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. We
expect Cell C's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit line
availability to adequately cover potentially changing liquidity uses over the
next twelve months. However, it will likely weaken over the the next two years
if Cell C does not manage to accelerate the pace of its move toward positive
free cash flow generation, carefully fund its network rollout, and continue to
receive financial support from Saudi Oger or Oger Telecom. Importantly, Cell
C's indirect shareholder, Saudi Oger, holder of all the EUR160 million
outstanding senior secured notes due in July 2012, has recently extended the
maturity of the notes to July 2015.
On March 31, 2012, the company's liquidity position was supported by ZAR344
million of cash on balance sheet, and ZAR126 million available under the ZAR1
billion revolving credit facility (RCF), maturing June 30, 2012. Cell C faces
short-term debt of roughly ZAR950 million, excluding the maturity of the
abovementioned senior secured notes that are about to be extended, mostly
consisting of drawings under the RCF. However, importantly, we understand from
Cell C's management that the existing RCF is likely to be replaced in the
coming weeks by a new three-year RCF of ZAR1.3 billion.
We understand that the EUR240 million loan due 2018 from China Development Bank
(CDB) has an amortizing schedule with a two-year grace period from first
drawdown. Debt amortization will start in third-quarter 2012 and remain
relatively small until 2015.
However, the existing loan documentation also includes financial covenants
that start in fourth-quarter 2014. Pronounced deviation from the business plan
in terms of EBITDA growth could jeopardize covenants, in our opinion.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the senior secured notes due in July 2012 is 'B-', in line
with the corporate credit rating on Cell C. The recovery rating on the notes
is '3' indicating Standard & Poor's expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Coverage is at the
low end of the range and is susceptible to changes in the capital structure
and movements in exchange rates given that some of the senior secured debt is
unhedged.
In determining recovery prospects, we base our assessment on the intrinsic
value of the company and the total amount of third-party debt, including the
senior secured notes. We do not take into account the guarantee provided by
the parent company Oger Telecom in favor of the RCF and EUR240 million bank
loan, and a partial guarantee for the $360 million capex facility. This could
indirectly enhance recovery prospects for noteholders in the event that the
Oger Telecom guarantee was called and enforced, extinguishing those debt
claims. However, we do not factor this into our analysis.
The issue rating on the remaining senior subordinated notes issued by Cell C
is 'CCC', two notches below the corporate credit rating on the company. The
recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '6,' indicating our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
In our hypothetical default scenario, we believe that a payment default would
most likely result from excessive leverage due to operating underperformance.
We simulate a default in 2014, at which point EBITDA declines to around
ZAR1.20 billion. We value Cell C at about ZAR6.1 billion, from which we deduct
priority liabilities of ZAR3.6 billion, comprising associated administrative
costs as well as finance leases of around ZAR1 billion and a ZAR1 billion RCF
(both including prepetition interest).
Our assumptions include a reduction in liabilities related to finance leases
at our hypothetical point of default to reflect the company's investment in
its own infrastructure which will partly and progressively replace its finance
lease obligations for fixed-line incumbent Telkom's links. This leaves about
ZAR3.5 billion for senior secured lenders. We envisage around ZAR7.0 billion
of senior secured facilities (including prepetition interest) outstanding at
default. This assumes refinancing of the senior secured bonds maturing in July
2012 on similar terms, and indicates meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects
for senior secured lenders, albeit at the low end of the range.
We see negligible remaining value available for subordinated noteholders,
hence the recovery rating of '6' on this debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that Cell C will
continue to receive timely financial support from its main shareholder to fund
its activities and debt obligations, if needed.
We expect that Cell C will continue to increase its customer base steadily and
reduce high churn rates. In our opinion, this will be critical for achieving
faster EBITDA growth, improving profitability, and reaching positive free cash
flow in the coming years, before saturation of the South African market.
Ratings upside could arise if we perceived that Cell C was on track to
approach EBITDA of ZAR2 billion annually, it improved profitability, and made
significant progress toward generating positive FOCF. The company's
maintenance of sound liquidity prospects would also be an important
consideration.
Conversely, a negative rating action is likely if Cell C's liquidity
deteriorates without any supporting measures from parent company Oger Telecom.
