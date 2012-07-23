(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Romanian Metropolitan Area of Oradea's (OMA) Long-Term local and foreign currency ratings at 'B+' and the Short-Term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Positive.

The affirmation is based on the positive economic development of the metropolitan area and adequate budgetary performance of OMA.

The Outlooks are Positive, reflecting the strong backing from its main contributor, the City of Oradea (Oradea, 'BBB-'/Stable/'F3'), whose ratings were affirmed on 5 July 2012. OMA's ratings could be upgraded if the 2012 budget is realised as envisaged, cash at current levels and Oradea's ratings remain unchanged or even improve, following an overall positive trend in Romania.

As OMA's main sponsor (it provides 83% of the contributions in 2011), Oradea gives a strong commitment to OMA and its role to improve the growth and the prosperity of the area as well as the living standards via a coherent development strategy. Given Oradea's sound overall performance and its political stability after the mayor was re-elected in June 2012, the ratings have been affirmed. The ruling party is equal to that of the central government, further ensuring a stable relationship.

After weakening in 2010, budgetary performance improved in 2011 and OMA achieved an overall surplus and strengthened its cash position. Operating margin returned to positive, and could further improve following reduced administrative costs and receiving outstanding member contributions. The envisaged reimbursement of pre-financed EU projects in 2010 took place in 2011 and the association reported an overall surplus in 2011 of RON238k and total cash available increased to RON511k or about 30% of operating expenditure.

OMA's limited budget size, with total revenue of just RON1.93m in 2011, remains a rating constraint. Its business activities are supported by its improved liquidity position, covering one-third of its operating costs in 2011 and some pre-financing as was the case in 2010. Given OMA's role of supporting its members in planning and executing projects and does not incur financial commitments on behalf of them. Its budget size will come more into focus should it start taking on debt.

Romania's highly centralised budgetary system ensures adequate support and control from the central government, as the latter supervises the local governments' accounts and financial position, including debt approval.

OMA's development strategy until 2020 contains a number of projects with a total estimated investment amount of EUR143.5m in the sectors economic development, infrastructure, public services, agriculture and rural development, tourism, social development, education and culture, health, environment and public administration. Funding sources are local budgets, Bihor County and different cooperation programmes, such like the Hungarian-Romanian Cross Border cooperation programme.

OMA was debt free at end-2011 and has no intention to contract any borrowing. Its ability to take on debt is limited by its low revenue flexibility: 94% of operating revenue is based on contributions from its members and about 83% of revenue comes from Oradea. OMA's ratings are therefore positively linked to Oradea's ratings.

A credit update on the Metropolitan Area of Oradea is available on www.fitchratings.com.