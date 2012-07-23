(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 -
Overview
-- The Kazakh regulator has suspended Bank RBK JSC's license to take on
new retail deposits for six months, effective July 9, 2012.
-- We believe the impact will be manageable in terms of the bank's
business and financial profiles.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty
credit ratings on the bank.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the bank will maintain
adequate capitalization and liquidity over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based
Bank RBK JSC. The outlook is stable.
We also affirmed the 'kzBB-' Kazakhstan national scale rating on the bank.
Rationale
The rating affirmations follow a decision by the Kazakh regulator to suspend
Bank RBK's license to take new retail deposits for six months, effective July
9, 2012. They reflect our view that the suspension will have no material
negative impact on the bank's business and financial profiles.
In our opinion, Bank RBK will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and
capitalization in the event of retail deposit outflows in connection with the
licence suspension. As of July 17, 2012, the bank had an "adequate" liquidity
position, with Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 21.5 billion ($140 million) in liquid
assets, including corporate securities, of which KZT7.7 billion was in cash
and correspondent accounts. The bank's liquid assets cover the total retail
depositor base. We expect inflows of corporate deposits partly to compensate
for any outflow of retail deposits.