(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based English Indian Clays Ltd's (EICL) additional INR128.3m long-term loans and INR100m fund-based working capital facilities 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' ratings.

EICL's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch A(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR1,161.3m long-term bank loans (enhanced from INR1,033m): 'Fitch A(ind)'

- INR650m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR550m): 'Fitch A(ind)'/Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR150m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

EICL recorded revenues of INR1,929m with an operating EBITDA of INR342m in the six months ended September 2011 (H1FY12)

For more information on EICL, please refer to rating action commentary titled "Fitch Affirms English Indian Clays at 'A(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 8 June 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.