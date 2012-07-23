(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Bostin Engineers Pvt Limited (BEPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by the small size of Bostin's operations, as evident in its revenue of INR152.7m in the financial year ended March 2012 (on a provisional basis). The ratings also factor in its concentration risk, with two clients contributing 80% of the current order book size of INR109m. In addition, the ratings reflect the volatility of its income, which jumped 111.2% in FY11, after declining 42.1% in FY10.

The ratings also reflect the sponsors' three decades of experience in the engineering industry in India. EBIDTA margins improved to 23.2% in FY12 from 15.7% in FY11. The company has a moderate credit profile with net leverage of 1.4x (FY11: 4.2x) and EBIDTA interest coverage of 3.3x (FY11:1.7x) in FY12.

Positive rating guidelines include stability and increased size of operations along with reduction in order book concentration and EBIDTA interest coverage above 2x on a sustained basis

Negative rating guidelines include EBITDA interest coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis

Incorporated in the year 1990, Bostin is a design, engineering and manufacturing entity for boiler pressure parts and many other customised products for the power industry. It has a manufacturing facility in West Bengal.

Other ratings assigned are as follows:

INR10m term loan: National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)'

INR42.5m cash credit limit: National Long-Term 'Fitch B+(ind)'

INR48m non fund-based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)'