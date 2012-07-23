(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Panyam Cement & Mineral Industries Limited's 'Fitch B-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

Fitch has also withdrawn the expected ratings on Panyam Cements proposed debt instruments. The rating withdrawal, in accordance with Fitch's policy, is driven by the fact that the expected ratings have been outstanding for more than 90 days, and Fitch is not in receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received to consider assigning final ratings to the proposed long-term loans, fund-based limits and non-fund-based limits. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Panyam Cements. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Rating actions on Panyam Cement's bank loans are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating migrated to 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR472m long-term loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR100m fund-based limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch B-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- Proposed INR350m long-term loans: National Long-Term 'Fitch B-(ind)(exp)'; rating withdrawn

- Proposed INR200m fund-based limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch B-(ind)(exp)'; rating withdrawn

- Proposed INR30m non-fund based limits: National Short-Term 'Fitch A4(ind)(exp)'; rating withdrawn