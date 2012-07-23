(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 23 -
Rating Action
On July 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Bahrain-based
Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC (BNIC) at 'BBB'. The ratings were then
withdrawn at the issuer's request. The outlook was negative at the time of the
withdrawal.
Rationale
At the time of the ratings withdrawal, the ratings on BNIC reflected the
company's significant business and investment exposure to the credit quality
of the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-2). The company's stand-alone credit
profile demonstrated its strong operating performance and strong
capitalization.
The company writes most of its business in the small and competitive Bahraini
market, which accounted for 89% of gross premium written (GPW) in 2011 (98% of
net premium written). Furthermore, it holds more than half of its assets,
including cash deposits, within the Kingdom.
The credit quality of the Bahraini market is influenced by the sovereign's
credit quality. In early 2011, political instability and unrest in Bahrain
prompted a downgrade of the sovereign rating, which in turn caused us to
assess economic and industry risk as higher (see "Kingdom of Bahrain Ratings
Affirmed At 'BBB/A-3'; Outlook Remains Negative On Risks To Fiscal Balances,"
Jan. 25, 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn
To From
Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC
Counterparty Credit Rating NR BBB/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating NR BBB/Negative/--
GCC Regional Scale NR gcAA-/--/--
NR--Not rated.