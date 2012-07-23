(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based VPR Mining Infrastructure Private Limited's (VPR) National Long-term Rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to reflect VPR's strong order book, totalling INR29.8bn (9.8x FY11 (year end March) revenue) at end-March 2012 and providing revenue visibility over the next three to four years. The ratings also reflect the company's continuing robust profitability (EBITDA margins: 25.83% in FY11, 28.13% in FY10), leading to moderate financial leverage of 2.87x (3.11x) and comfortable interest cover of 3.57x (2.96x). Fitch also notes VPR's positive cash flow from operations of INR441m in FY11.

The ratings are moderated by high customer concentration risks as VPR's top three orders contribute 89% to the order book. All three orders are from foreign countries, with Indonesia accounting for 61% of order book, Senegal 14.6% and Mauritania 13.3%. This exposes the company to country risk as well as forex risks as a majority of its debt is denominated in Indian rupees. Any prolonged disruption in the execution or the cancellation of any order may lead to a rating review.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- net adjusted debt/EBITDAR over 4.5x on a sustained basis, due to delays in the execution of order book, a fall in profitability and/or an increase in working capital requirements

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- net adjusted debt/EBITDAR below 2.5x on a sustained basis from an increase in revenue and EBITDA margins from a successful implementation of the order book

VPR is engaged in the business of earthwork excavation, coal field excavation and removal of over burden. It also undertakes irrigation projects.

In FY11, it reported revenue of INR3,027.4m (restated FY10: INR2,051.8m) and operating EBITDA of INR782m (INR577.1m), and net profit of INR149.3m (INR67.3m). At FYE11, it had total debt of INR2,139.4m (restated FYE10: INR1,695.3m). Unaudited, provisional financials for 9MFY12 indicate revenue of INR2,909.7m, operating EBITDA of INR730.9m and net profit of INR137.5m.

Rating actions on VPR's debt instruments:

- INR400m fund-based working capital limits (reduced from INR590m): affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR150m pre-shipment credit facility: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR350m non-fund-based limits: affirmed at National Short-Term 'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR900m term loan facility: assigned National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'