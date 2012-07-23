GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
July 23 - Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'AA-/F1' credit enhanced ratings on the Sacramento County Sanitation Districts Financing Authority (CA) (Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District) subordinate lien variable rate revenue bonds series 2008C.
The credit enhanced ratings were based on the support of a letter of credit provided by Bank of America that terminated on July 20, 2012.
The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'A+' with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to Sacramento County Sanitation District's Subordinate Lien bonds.
