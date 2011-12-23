Dec 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 7, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our 'A/A-1' ratings on UniCredit Bank, Arabella Finance's sponsor bank.

-- Following a recent amendment of the conduit documentation, our criteria require that our rating on the Arabella conduit is directly linked to our rating on the sponsor.

-- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our 'A-1 (sf)' rating on Arabella Finance.

-- We intend to resolve this CreditWatch placement shortly after the resolution of the UniCredit CreditWatch placement.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'A-1 (sf)' credit rating on the Arabella Finance Ltd. and Arabella Finance LLC (together our rating on Arabella) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) program.

Today's rating action follows our CreditWatch negative placement of UniCredit SpA and most of its core subsidiaries--including Arabella Finance's sponsor bank, UniCredit Bank AG (A/Watch Neg/A-1) (see "UniCredit And Most Core Subsidiaries 'A/A-1' Ratings Placed On Watch Negative On Same Action On Italy," published on Dec. 7, 2011).

Arabella Finance is a multiseller conduit that has been operating since 2010 (its predecessor conduit, Arabella Funding, since 2001). As of November 2011, the conduit funded about EUR2.5 billion in a total of 19 seller transactions.

UniCredit provides support to Arabella in various roles, including as liquidity provider, hedging counterparty, and account bank. On Dec. 19, 2011, UniCredit amended the transaction documentation to implement the following changes (among others):

-- As the liquidity provider, it now provides full, rather than partial, support to the conduit.

-- It terminated the letter of credit agreement that previously provided program-wide credit enhancement.

-- It removed the replacement framework for cases where the rating on UniCredit fall below the rating on the conduit.

In our view, the removal of the replacement framework has introduced a direct link between our rating on the conduit and our rating on UniCredit. As such, under our criteria, we would reflect a change to our rating on UniCredit in our rating on Arabella's ABCP program. Therefore, a one-notch downgrade of the long-term rating on UniCredit would result in us lowering to 'A-2'our rating on the ABCP program.

To reflect our short-term counterparty rating on UniCredit, we have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on Arabella's ABCP program.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- UniCredit And Most Core Subsidiaries 'A/A-1' Ratings Placed On Watch Negative On Same Action On Italy, Dec. 7, 2011

-- Italy's Unsolicited 'A/A-1' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 5, 2011

-- Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Standard & Poor's Analysis Of ABCP Ratings Following Changes To Ratings On Support Providers, Dec. 18, 2008

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Global Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Criteria, Sept. 29, 2005