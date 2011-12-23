Dec 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on all rated classes of notes.

-- Penta CLO 1 is a cash flow CLO transaction that primarily securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Penta CLO 1 S.A.'s class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Since our last review in January 2010, we have observed a relatively positive rating migration of the underlying portfolio, marked by a noticeable decrease of defaulted assets due to the sale or reclassification of defaulted assets into the 'CCC' rating category, following restructuring (for example, Bodybell or Gasserv, which was formerly known as Taylor-Wharton International).

At the same time, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has increased due to the deleveraging of the class A-1 notes, following the cure of an overcollateralization test that was previously in breach. Other positive factors in our analysis include the reduction of the weighted-average life and the increase of the weighted-average spread, following the continuous reinvestment of redemption proceeds into assets that pay greater margins.

Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis, we have raised our ratings to levels which appropriately reflect the current levels of credit enhancement and the portfolio credit quality.

Note, in particular, that the class E tranche rating was previously constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced as part of our 2009 corporate criteria update; however, this is no longer the case, and we have therefore raised it to 'BB (sf)' from 'CCC+ (sf)'.

Penta CLO 1 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and the U.K, which together account for over 75% of the portfolio. Penta CLO 1 closed in April 2007 and is managed by Partners Group.

