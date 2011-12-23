Dec 23 -

-- Aviva Group's changes to its legal entity structure and its internal reinsurance strategy mean we are assigning a rating of 'AA-' to Aviva Re Ltd.

-- We consider this entity to be "core" to the Aviva Group under our group methodology.

-- We placed Aviva Re Ltd. on CreditWatch negative, mirroring the placement on the group.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a rating of 'AA-' to Aviva Re Ltd. (also known as Aviva Re Bermuda) and placed it on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Aviva Group has made changes to its legal structure (see "Ratings On Three Aviva Entities Affirmed And Withdrawn After Internal Reorganization Of Aviva Group," Dec. 9, 2011). It has reviewed its internal reinsurance strategy, not least in the light of the anticipated effect on group diversification benefits and capital management of Solvency II (the EU's directive on the supervision of insurance and reinsurance companies).

As a result, the group has decided to transfer internal reinsurance activity, in particular that for its European life business, from Aviva Re Europe to other group entities, including Aviva Re Bermuda. From Dec. 31, 2011, the reinsurance contracts currently within Aviva Re Europe will either be transferred to Aviva Re Bermuda or be recaptured by the ceding internal companies.

We therefore withdrew the rating on Aviva Re Europe and are assigning a new rating to Aviva Re Bermuda. We consider Aviva Re Bermuda to be "core" under our group rating methodology. Aviva Re Bermuda will become a more important part of the group and, in particular, we view it as integral to the group's overall internal reinsurance strategy.

In line with all core operating entities of Aviva Group, Aviva Re Bermuda has been placed on CreditWatch with negative implications (see "Various European Insurers Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Recent Sovereign Rating Actions," Dec. 9, 2011).

